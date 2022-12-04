Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Foul by Clark Robertson (Portsmouth).
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Stryjek
- 2Grimmer
- 20Mawson
- 6Tafazolli
- 23Obita
- 10Wing
- 28Scowen
- 7Wheeler
- 11Mehmeti
- 12McCleary
- 18Hanlan
Substitutes
- 9Vokes
- 13Dickinson
- 16Kaikai
- 17Horgan
- 22Freeman
- 25Al-Hamadi
- 26McCarthy
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Griffiths
- 28Morrison
- 20Raggett
- 4Robertson
- 15Dale
- 7Pack
- 25Mingi
- 6Ogilvie
- 19Scarlett
- 11Curtis
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 3Hume
- 8Tunnicliffe
- 10Pigott
- 16Morrell
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 21Oluwayemi
- 27Koroma
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Owen Dale.
Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Offside, Portsmouth. Marlon Pack tries a through ball, but Dane Scarlett is caught offside.
Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers).
Joshua Griffiths (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).
David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Portsmouth 0. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brandon Hanlan.
Foul by Jade Jay Mingi (Portsmouth).
Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jade Jay Mingi (Portsmouth).
Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers).
Match report to follow.