League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers1PortsmouthPortsmouth0

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Grimmer
  • 20Mawson
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 23Obita
  • 10Wing
  • 28Scowen
  • 7Wheeler
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 12McCleary
  • 18Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 9Vokes
  • 13Dickinson
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Horgan
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Al-Hamadi
  • 26McCarthy

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Griffiths
  • 28Morrison
  • 20Raggett
  • 4Robertson
  • 15Dale
  • 7Pack
  • 25Mingi
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 19Scarlett
  • 11Curtis
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 10Pigott
  • 16Morrell
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 27Koroma
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Clark Robertson (Portsmouth).

  2. Post update

    Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Owen Dale.

  4. Post update

    Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Portsmouth. Marlon Pack tries a through ball, but Dane Scarlett is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Joshua Griffiths (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).

  12. Post update

    David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Portsmouth 0. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brandon Hanlan.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jade Jay Mingi (Portsmouth).

  15. Post update

    Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jade Jay Mingi (Portsmouth).

  17. Post update

    Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed20125335161941
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Derby198652316730
8Portsmouth187832619729
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Wycombe208482624228
11Exeter207583230226
12Lincoln City196852123-226
13Shrewsbury207581921-226
14Oxford Utd206772622425
15Bristol Rovers206773134-325
16Cheltenham197481621-525
17Charlton205963028224
18Fleetwood2041152120123
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2062121932-1320
21Forest Green2045111839-2117
22MK Dons1943121829-1115
23Burton2036112641-1515
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

