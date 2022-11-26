Close menu

World Cup 2022: France need 'superstar' match-winner Kylian Mbappe to retain trophy

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Stadium 974, Doha

There was only one big story circling before France's game with Denmark. Would Olivier Giroud become his country's all-time leading goalscorer?

But fellow frontman Kylian Mbappe had other ideas.

The man described as a "superstar" stole the show with both goals as defending champions France won 2-1 to become the first team team into the World Cup knockout stage.

"Kylian, what can I say?" said France boss Didier Deschamps. "An exceptional player. He has the ability to be decisive, stand up from the crowd and make the difference.

"Opponents have to rethink their structure and formation. Kylian is supported by other players who are as dangerous as him, but free him up to play his game.

"He had the objective of playing at the World Cup and France needs Kylian."

'He's got it all, a very special talent'

Brilliant and pure box office, Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe again proved why he is tipped to be the game's best player.

His number 10 shirts were everywhere you looked outside and inside Stadium 974, while his name got the loudest cheer when the line-up was read out before kick-off.

Lightning quick, skilful and coolness personified in front of goal, supporters and journalists are left drooling every time Mbappe gets the ball at his feet.

He gave Denmark a warning of his pace in the first half when, out of shot, he suddenly darted in behind looking to latch onto Antoine Griezmann's through-ball.

As he looked to break clear, he was hauled down by Andreas Christensen, who only got a yellow card as two Danish team-mates were in a supporting position. It was doubtful, though, that either would have got near Mbappe as he burst away.

He did get his reward just after the hour mark, playing a delightful one-two with Theo Hernandez to convert, before bundling in the winner on 86 minutes from Griezmann's cross.

"What a player, what a superstar," former England striker Alan Shearer said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "He made the difference tonight.

"When you've got that guy in your team, in the form that he's in, he looks so comfortable and confident in front of goal, you've got a chance. He won the game for them.

"Whatever you have to have as a forward, Kylian Mbappe's got it all. The timing of his runs, the understanding of when and how to go. He's a very special talent.

"Because of him, that is France's chance [of winning the World Cup again]. If he keeps on performing and he's in that mood, France have got a chance.

"He looks like a kid in the playground - he just looks like he's enjoying it. As soon as he gets the ball you can hear the roar and he's feeding off that, there's no doubt about that. He loves that - and rightly so."

Silent, but deadly

Giroud and the great Thierry Henry are tied on 51 international goals, with the AC Milan striker having looked to go out on his own against Denmark.

But Giroud may now be looking over his shoulder as Mbappe closes in on the record mark with every game in a Les Bleus shirt.

The 23-year-old is now on 31 goals, seventh on the all-time list alongside arguably France's greatest-ever player in Zinedine Zidane.

Henry played in four World Cups and scored seven goals, but Mbappe has already equalled that number, which is also one fewer than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite it only being his second tournament, Mbappe is now France's second-highest scorer at a World Cup.

He is behind Just Fontaine, who only played at one tournament in 1958, but scored a remarkable 13 goals in six games.

With Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema ruled out of the tournament with injury, Mbappe may have to shoulder more of the responsibility in the attacking third.

Asked if Mbappe is a team leader despite his young age, Deschamps added: "He is a leader, yes. There are three types of leaders; physical, technical and mental leaders. Leadership does not have one pace.

"Mbappe does not talk much, but is like a steam train on the pitch and gets the crowd up and wants to do everything for the team. There are natural-born leaders on the pitch."

Comments

Join the conversation

137 comments

  • Comment posted by adeen, at 21:47 26 Nov

    Brazil v France final would be a belter Looking forward to Germany v Spain tomorrow though

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, at 21:04 26 Nov

    I'd love to see Mbappe and Dembele run at the England defence. It'd be pure carnage

    • Reply posted by BBC admin, at 21:18 26 Nov

      BBC admin replied:
      But according to all reports I've read today, once we play Foden, no team has a chance against us?

  • Comment posted by paulus, at 21:30 26 Nov

    Of the 16 that have played twice France look the best. They have confidence, flair, speed and play to win. IF England win B and somehow get through their last 16 then what chance against France. GS won't change anything. It will be slow/ponderous defenders run ragged.
    3 lions umm no.. lambs to the slaughter. Roast beefs for a roasting. Behind the armchair viewing..

    • Reply posted by Lord Brown of Hammersmith, at 22:34 26 Nov

      Lord Brown of Hammersmith replied:
      Ecuador will fancy themselves against England

  • Comment posted by Lorenzo76 , at 21:30 26 Nov

    I like Mbappe, he is a natural player very instinct, I like that.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, at 21:42 26 Nov

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Instinctive but yes

  • Comment posted by Garfarkle, at 21:23 26 Nov

    Would love to see a Brazil v France final.

    • Reply posted by Kryten27, at 21:45 26 Nov

      Kryten27 replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 21:05 26 Nov

    Mbappe is now better then both Ronaldo & Messi..
    He is the key to any France possible success.

    • Reply posted by eric, at 22:17 26 Nov

      eric replied:
      Rashford coming up on the rails

  • Comment posted by La Mandale Francaise, at 22:07 26 Nov

    Les bleus are growing in confidence and gelling as a team in spite of losing no less than: Benzema, Kanté, Pogba, Nkunku, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Maignan with Varane and Coman injured. Imagine England losing Kane, Foden, Bellingham, Rice, Saka, Stones and Pickford with Grealish and Dier injured. The depth, resilience and team spirit it takes.

    • Reply posted by Kryten27, at 23:19 26 Nov

      Kryten27 replied:
      We're they all injured fighting the Germans whilst the British ran away as you claimed earlier?

  • Comment posted by luis suarez, today at 00:15

    Les bleus 🇫🇷 look strong even without Benzema
    Much stronger than 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

  • Comment posted by mxmx, at 23:20 26 Nov

    Speaking from France I watch the team a lot with my son I said to him before the WC began, with Pogba and Kante both out whilst Kylian may get the headlines Frances most important player is Griezmann, he has to step up and and be the leader and driving force linking the defence and attack We may win because of Kylians brilliance despite how we play but to play well Grizou is the key in this WC

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, at 21:58 26 Nov

    One of the best French players south of Watford.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, at 22:44 26 Nov

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Le Mallard . . . . .

  • Comment posted by zetfovleh, today at 00:22

    If he was English the waistcoat would leave him on the bench or play him as the 4th holding midfielder and ban him from crossing halfway.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 01:05

      margaret replied:
      Manchester Uniteds new ownership should break the club to get him

  • Comment posted by torko 33, today at 00:16

    If England end up against France its not coming home i.m afraid

    • Reply posted by Soylent Green on toast, today at 01:15

      Soylent Green on toast replied:
      What about if we provide a dinghy?

  • Comment posted by Peter, at 23:33 26 Nov

    I like Mbappe, searing speed and an eye for goal.. Any team with his like will go deep!!

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, at 22:39 26 Nov

    Hope ,Arry and the rest of our static forwards were watching and learning

    • Reply posted by slippyg, at 22:56 26 Nov

      slippyg replied:
      Think Southgate has the learning bit drilled out of them

  • Comment posted by K-BoredWorrier, today at 00:47

    Is it possible that England and Iran could make the final? That would be my dream final.

    • Reply posted by Soylent Green on toast, today at 00:59

      Soylent Green on toast replied:
      and I dream of an extra inch.

      I'm really short by the way (can't even get on the rides)

  • Comment posted by evertonRsh_ite, at 23:13 26 Nov

    French

  • Comment posted by paulus, at 22:03 26 Nov

    This France v England lol.
    Charge of the light brigade.
    Into the valley of death etc
    Fat chance Southgate to reason why
    Maguire and Stones left to do or die..

    • Reply posted by paulus, at 22:10 26 Nov

      paulus replied:
      Also thinking Bruno v Tyson..
      How long before England hit the canvas?

  • Comment posted by Soylent Green on toast, today at 00:58

    Bit of a damp squid between Arg and Mex today, I had put Arg on a high pedal stool. But let's face it, it's a doggy, dog World.

    For all intensive purposes it should be an interesting final group game. Messi is not even Pre Madonna, as she's been around ages, I remember watching at live aid, with a woody, sorry with woody.

  • Comment posted by Auld, today at 00:07

    England are lucky they won’t run into France because
    (A) Once they hammer the guff that is wales they will be in the opposite half of the draw.
    (B) England won’t make the final

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 00:15

      Auld replied:
      To the downvoted, what part is wrong?
      My own thought is that England will get a reasonably easy path to the Semi then get thumped by Brazil or Spain.

  • Comment posted by Dad, at 22:08 26 Nov

    'Steam train mbappe'.... the French Harry kane...

    • Reply posted by Andy, at 23:36 26 Nov

      Andy replied:
      except he has won something, unlike Harry

