Natasha Harding has also played for Bristol Academy, Liverpool and Manchester City

Aston Villa's Wales international Natasha Harding is expected to be out of action for a "significant" amount of time because of a ruptured quad tendon.

Harding, 33, has undergone successful surgery after suffering the injury in training.

Harding tweeted that she was "devastated and heartbroken" after suffering the injury.

"I didn't think my season would end here but it has," forward Harding added.

"That's football I guess. However, I know I'm at the best place possible, with some of the best people."

Harding, who joined Aston Villa in the summer after leaving Reading, has won 103 caps, scoring 26 goals for Wales.

But she has been left out of Wales' last two squads, including the World Cup play-off against Switzerland, due to personal reasons.