Ryan Porteous will be a free agent at the end of this season

Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal".

The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Porteous will be free to talk to other teams from January and the Edinburgh club may look to sell when the winter transfer window opens.