Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

England's goalless draw with the United States left them on the brink of a place in the World Cup last 16, but who do you think should start against Wales in the Three Lions' final group game?

To give England boss Gareth Southgate a helping hand, we asked you to name your England XI for Tuesday's match.

And it is clear many Three Lions fans feel it is time to give Phil Foden and Jack Grealish the chance to shine from the outset.

Foden was the most-selected player by BBC Sport readers and he makes your midfield, while Grealish joins Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane in the front three.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also preferred at full-back in place of Kieran Trippier.

