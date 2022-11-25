World Cup 2022: Pick England team to face Wales in final group game
England's goalless draw with the United States left them on the brink of a place in the World Cup last 16, but who do you think should start against Wales in the Three Lions' final group game?
To give England boss Gareth Southgate a helping hand, we're asking you to name your England XI for Tuesday's match.
Should Phil Foden start? Would you give Trent Alexander-Arnold a chance to impress? Should Jack Grealish feature?
Pick your team below and share it on social media using #bbcfootball.
My England team
Select your England XI to face Wales
