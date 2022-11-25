Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Montreal defender Alistair Johnston says he is "excited" to be linked with a move to Celtic and revealed that his phone has been "blowing up" with all the messages he has been receiving about the potential switch. (Scotsman) external-link

A verbal deal has been agreed between Celtic and Montreal for the transfer of Canada defender Alistair Johnston. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant reckons Alistair Johnston's reported move shows that Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic will be on his way out of the club sometime soon. (Go Radio via Daily Record external-link )

"Recruitment, as much as tactics and style, makes a manager", says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton in praise of Ange Postecoglou's squad building. (Daily Record) external-link

Dominic Ball has urged Michael Beale to hand Lee Wallace a Rangers reprieve with an invite to join his backroom staff if he is made the new manager at Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Michael Beale is "possibly the most talented coach to ever work at Rangers", says Kris Boyd, but the former Ibrox striker thinks appointing such an inexperienced manager would be a "monumental gamble". (Scottish Sun) external-link

"I don't think I was fully aware of his genius until I worked with him," says QPR defender Jimmy Dunne of Rangers target Michael Beale. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts centre-back Kye Rowles has admitted he was disappointed with some aspects of his play after making his World Cup debut in the 4-1 defeat to France on Tuesday. (Socceroos.com via Edinburgh Evening News external-link )

Chris Cadden believes it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world if Hibs went on a run of positive form as the right-back insisted it is results, not performances, that are eluding the Easter Road side. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie missed out on a dream loan move to Atlanta United two years ago, but the full-back thinks his alternative switch to Forfar Athletic was the making of him. (Press & Journal) external-link