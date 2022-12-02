Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

DunfermlineDunfermline15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|16
|10
|5
|1
|24
|9
|15
|35
|2
|Falkirk
|16
|8
|4
|4
|30
|19
|11
|28
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|16
|9
|1
|6
|29
|24
|5
|28
|4
|Montrose
|16
|8
|3
|5
|25
|19
|6
|27
|5
|Alloa
|16
|8
|2
|6
|33
|25
|8
|26
|6
|Airdrieonians
|16
|7
|4
|5
|28
|22
|6
|25
|7
|Queen of Sth
|16
|6
|4
|6
|28
|26
|2
|22
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|16
|5
|2
|9
|14
|25
|-11
|17
|9
|Clyde
|16
|2
|3
|11
|21
|35
|-14
|9
|10
|Peterhead
|16
|1
|4
|11
|10
|38
|-28
|7