Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United2Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Ayr United 2-0 Raith Rovers: Josh Mullin double keeps hosts a point clear at top

Josh Mullin scores
Josh Mullin headed his second goal with 20 minutes remaining

Ayr United remain a point clear at the top of the Scottish Championship after Josh Mullin netted in each half against Raith Rovers.

Mullin slid in to convert Logan Chalmers' cross just after the half-hour mark, and the on-loan Livingston winger headed in from Dipo Akinyemi's delivery with 20 minutes to play to secure all three points.

Connor O'Riordan came closest for Raith at 1-0, his long-range free-kick going wide, but the Fifers stay in seventh, 10 points off leaders Ayr.

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "In this league, Raith are probably one of the most expansive teams. Once we got the goal, we started to cause them more and more problems.

"In the end, I felt we deserved the three points. The first goal's so, so important in this league in any match. To get that is great and to get a clean sheet is great as well. We're absolutely ecstatic."

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray: "You've got to be ruthless in both boxes and we weren't today. If you can't do at least one of those things then you're struggling.

"There's a long, long way to go. There's no pressure on us. Ten points is a lot but this league is so bizarre. Four games, you can be right up there."

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Albinson
  • 25EcrepontSubstituted forWatretat 90+2'minutes
  • 17McAllister
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 14Mullin
  • 6MurdochSubstituted forSmithat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Dempsey
  • 16ChalmersBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 71'minutes
  • 9AkinyemiSubstituted forBrydenat 89'minutes
  • 22McKenzieSubstituted forAshfordat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 18Young
  • 23Ashford
  • 26Bilham
  • 29Bangala
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 32Watret

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Millen
  • 14O'Riordan
  • 3Dick
  • 15NgwenyaSubstituted forNolanat 79'minutes
  • 20Brown
  • 6SpencerSubstituted forGullanat 71'minutes
  • 7ConnollySubstituted forRossat 78'minutes
  • 18Connell
  • 23EastonSubstituted forStantonat 64'minutes
  • 10VaughanSubstituted forFrederiksenat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nolan
  • 9Gullan
  • 11McBride
  • 12Lang
  • 13McNeil
  • 16Stanton
  • 22Ross
  • 27Coulson
  • 47Frederiksen
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
2,094

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ayr United 2, Raith Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ayr United 2, Raith Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Dylan Watret replaces Finn Ecrepont.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Paul Smith replaces Andy Murdoch.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ross Millen (Raith Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Sam Ashford replaces Mark McKenzie.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Fraser Bryden replaces Dipo Akinyemi.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Dick.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mark McKenzie (Ayr United).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Frederiksen replaces Lewis Vaughan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Nolan replaces Kieran Ngwenya.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ethan Ross replaces Aidan Connolly.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paddy Reading (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

