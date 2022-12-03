Match ends, Ayr United 2, Raith Rovers 0.
Ayr United remain a point clear at the top of the Scottish Championship after Josh Mullin netted in each half against Raith Rovers.
Mullin slid in to convert Logan Chalmers' cross just after the half-hour mark, and the on-loan Livingston winger headed in from Dipo Akinyemi's delivery with 20 minutes to play to secure all three points.
Connor O'Riordan came closest for Raith at 1-0, his long-range free-kick going wide, but the Fifers stay in seventh, 10 points off leaders Ayr.
Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "In this league, Raith are probably one of the most expansive teams. Once we got the goal, we started to cause them more and more problems.
"In the end, I felt we deserved the three points. The first goal's so, so important in this league in any match. To get that is great and to get a clean sheet is great as well. We're absolutely ecstatic."
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray: "You've got to be ruthless in both boxes and we weren't today. If you can't do at least one of those things then you're struggling.
"There's a long, long way to go. There's no pressure on us. Ten points is a lot but this league is so bizarre. Four games, you can be right up there."
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Albinson
- 25EcrepontSubstituted forWatretat 90+2'minutes
- 17McAllister
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 14Mullin
- 6MurdochSubstituted forSmithat 90+2'minutes
- 8Dempsey
- 16ChalmersBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 71'minutes
- 9AkinyemiSubstituted forBrydenat 89'minutes
- 22McKenzieSubstituted forAshfordat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 18Young
- 23Ashford
- 26Bilham
- 29Bangala
- 30Bryden
- 31Smith
- 32Watret
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacDonald
- 4Millen
- 14O'Riordan
- 3Dick
- 15NgwenyaSubstituted forNolanat 79'minutes
- 20Brown
- 6SpencerSubstituted forGullanat 71'minutes
- 7ConnollySubstituted forRossat 78'minutes
- 18Connell
- 23EastonSubstituted forStantonat 64'minutes
- 10VaughanSubstituted forFrederiksenat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nolan
- 9Gullan
- 11McBride
- 12Lang
- 13McNeil
- 16Stanton
- 22Ross
- 27Coulson
- 47Frederiksen
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 2,094
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 2, Raith Rovers 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Dylan Watret replaces Finn Ecrepont.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Paul Smith replaces Andy Murdoch.
Post update
Foul by Ross Millen (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Sam Ashford replaces Mark McKenzie.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Fraser Bryden replaces Dipo Akinyemi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark McKenzie (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Frederiksen replaces Lewis Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Nolan replaces Kieran Ngwenya.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ethan Ross replaces Aidan Connolly.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paddy Reading (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.