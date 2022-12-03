Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Josh Mullin headed his second goal with 20 minutes remaining

Ayr United remain a point clear at the top of the Scottish Championship after Josh Mullin netted in each half against Raith Rovers.

Mullin slid in to convert Logan Chalmers' cross just after the half-hour mark, and the on-loan Livingston winger headed in from Dipo Akinyemi's delivery with 20 minutes to play to secure all three points.

Connor O'Riordan came closest for Raith at 1-0, his long-range free-kick going wide, but the Fifers stay in seventh, 10 points off leaders Ayr.

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "In this league, Raith are probably one of the most expansive teams. Once we got the goal, we started to cause them more and more problems.

"In the end, I felt we deserved the three points. The first goal's so, so important in this league in any match. To get that is great and to get a clean sheet is great as well. We're absolutely ecstatic."

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray: "You've got to be ruthless in both boxes and we weren't today. If you can't do at least one of those things then you're struggling.

"There's a long, long way to go. There's no pressure on us. Ten points is a lot but this league is so bizarre. Four games, you can be right up there."