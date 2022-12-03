Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Jamie Sneddon climbs highest to head home deep in stoppage time for Thistle

Goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon headed in a dramatic late goal as Partick Thistle grabbed a Scottish Championship point at Cove Rangers.

Cove took the lead early through Mitch Megginson, and dominated proceedings, but were denied at the death when Sneddon went forward for a corner and glanced a fine header into the net.

The result sees Thistle climb above Inverness Caledonian Thistle into fifth, whilst Cove sit in eighth - seven clear of bottom-placed Hamilton Academical.

Thistle threatened early on when a Cammy Smith long-range shot was tipped round a post, but it was Cove who took the lead in the sixth minute when Megginson controlled well with his chest before lashing into the net from 12 yards.

The hosts almost doubled their advantage midway through the first half when substitute Fraser Fyvie, who had just replaced the injured Shay Logan, fired inches wide with a low angled shot.

Cove were the first to threaten in the second half. Gerry McDonagh burst through on goal, but Sneddon did well to get down at his feet and get a hand to the ball to avert the danger.

The home side went close again when Luis Longstaff drilled a low shot wide, before Fyvie had a shot saved by Sneddon.

And the goalkeeper would then have the final say in the fifth minute of added time when he found Thistle's equaliser.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre: "We were by far the better team today, we have two great one-on-one chances to finish the game, we don't take them and then the sucker punch.

"They threw everything at us, bodies into the box, and sometimes it disturbs your organisation and the goalie gets a head on it and it is a real sickener."

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "It is fairy-tale stuff for [Sneddon] him and he deserves it. He was terrific today and it was a great header. I can take nothing to do with it because I never told him to go forward.

"Most people would call me a dinosaur, I hate seeing goalies go up but I didn't hate it after he scored. I'm over 40 years [in football] and I've never seen it, but I'm delighted it happened."