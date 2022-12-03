Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon headed in a dramatic late goal as Partick Thistle grabbed a Scottish Championship point at Cove Rangers.
Cove took the lead early through Mitch Megginson, and dominated proceedings, but were denied at the death when Sneddon went forward for a corner and glanced a fine header into the net.
The result sees Thistle climb above Inverness Caledonian Thistle into fifth, whilst Cove sit in eighth - seven clear of bottom-placed Hamilton Academical.
Thistle threatened early on when a Cammy Smith long-range shot was tipped round a post, but it was Cove who took the lead in the sixth minute when Megginson controlled well with his chest before lashing into the net from 12 yards.
The hosts almost doubled their advantage midway through the first half when substitute Fraser Fyvie, who had just replaced the injured Shay Logan, fired inches wide with a low angled shot.
Cove were the first to threaten in the second half. Gerry McDonagh burst through on goal, but Sneddon did well to get down at his feet and get a hand to the ball to avert the danger.
The home side went close again when Luis Longstaff drilled a low shot wide, before Fyvie had a shot saved by Sneddon.
And the goalkeeper would then have the final say in the fifth minute of added time when he found Thistle's equaliser.
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre: "We were by far the better team today, we have two great one-on-one chances to finish the game, we don't take them and then the sucker punch.
"They threw everything at us, bodies into the box, and sometimes it disturbs your organisation and the goalie gets a head on it and it is a real sickener."
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "It is fairy-tale stuff for [Sneddon] him and he deserves it. He was terrific today and it was a great header. I can take nothing to do with it because I never told him to go forward.
"Most people would call me a dinosaur, I hate seeing goalies go up but I didn't hate it after he scored. I'm over 40 years [in football] and I've never seen it, but I'm delighted it happened."
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 27Johnston
- 18Sanders
- 26Reynolds
- 2LoganSubstituted forFyvieat 23'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 17LongstaffSubstituted forRossat 69'minutes
- 8Yule
- 14Gilmour
- 4Scully
- 7McDonaghSubstituted forMcIntoshat 71'minutes
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 3Towler
- 5Ross
- 6Neill
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 16Vigurs
- 22Dunne
- 23Gourlay
- 24Fyvie
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sneddon
- 2McMillanSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 81'minutes
- 5Brownlie
- 22Muirhead
- 3Milne
- 15McKinnonSubstituted forWestonat 74'minutes
- 16Hodson
- 6Turner
- 11LawlessSubstituted forMullenat 45'minutes
- 9Graham
- 14SmithSubstituted forBanniganat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 8Bannigan
- 17Weston
- 18Akinola
- 19Mullen
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 24McCready
- 26Stanway
- 27Lyon
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 1,128
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Partick Thistle 1. Jamie Sneddon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Stuart Bannigan with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Fraser Fyvie.
Post update
Hand ball by Charlie Gilmour (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tony Weston (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Jack McMillan.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Leighton McIntosh.
Post update
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Tony Weston (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Tony Weston replaces Cole McKinnon.