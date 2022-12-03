Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors12:30OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: ARMCO Arena, England

Solihull Moors v Oldham Athletic

From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 7Sbarra
  • 22Jones
  • 6Gudger
  • 4Storer
  • 10Osborne
  • 11Barnett
  • 9Dallas
  • 14Kelly

Substitutes

  • Cybulski
  • 16Vaughan
  • 17Donawa
  • 20Whelan
  • 27Parsons

Oldham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 19Norman
  • 4Hogan
  • 42Clarke
  • 36Chapman
  • 26Kitching
  • 8Gardner
  • 14Sheron
  • 11Hope
  • 18Tollitt
  • 25Reid
  • 28Peck

Substitutes

  • Hudson
  • 6Maynard
  • 17Rooney
  • 27Abraham
  • 33Couto
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
