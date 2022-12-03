Solihull Moors v Oldham Athletic

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors12:30OldhamOldham Athletic
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Clarke
- 3Coker
- 7Sbarra
- 22Jones
- 6Gudger
- 4Storer
- 10Osborne
- 11Barnett
- 9Dallas
- 14Kelly
Substitutes
- Cybulski
- 16Vaughan
- 17Donawa
- 20Whelan
- 27Parsons
Oldham
Formation 3-4-3
- 19Norman
- 4Hogan
- 42Clarke
- 36Chapman
- 26Kitching
- 8Gardner
- 14Sheron
- 11Hope
- 18Tollitt
- 25Reid
- 28Peck
Substitutes
- Hudson
- 6Maynard
- 17Rooney
- 27Abraham
- 33Couto
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
Match report to follow.