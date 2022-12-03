Dagenham & Redbridge v Torquay United

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge12:30TorquayTorquay United
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 11Weston
- 2Hare
- 4Rance
- 16Phipps
- 5Onariase
- 42Taylor
- 6Mussa
- 12Robinson
- 24Morias
- 7Walker
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 8Sagaf
- 14Saunders
- 36Bird
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 2Crowe
- 6Marshall
- 16Donnellan
- 11Evans
- 8Hall
- 12Wearne
- 19Goodwin
- 21Moxey
- 27De Silva
- 35Ellis
Substitutes
- 5Omar
- 10Andrews
- 22Lovett
- 30Thompson
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Match report to follow.