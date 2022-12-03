Close menu
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge12:30TorquayTorquay United
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Torquay United

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 11Weston
  • 2Hare
  • 4Rance
  • 16Phipps
  • 5Onariase
  • 42Taylor
  • 6Mussa
  • 12Robinson
  • 24Morias
  • 7Walker

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 8Sagaf
  • 14Saunders
  • 36Bird

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 2Crowe
  • 6Marshall
  • 16Donnellan
  • 11Evans
  • 8Hall
  • 12Wearne
  • 19Goodwin
  • 21Moxey
  • 27De Silva
  • 35Ellis

Substitutes

  • 5Omar
  • 10Andrews
  • 22Lovett
  • 30Thompson
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
View full National League table

