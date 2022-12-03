Close menu
National League
WokingWoking12:30Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium, England

Woking v Maidstone United

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Lofthouse
  • 3Casey
  • 10Amond
  • 5McNerney
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 9Grego-Cox
  • 14Browne
  • 17Kellerman
  • 23Anderson
  • 24Ince

Substitutes

  • 8Daly
  • 11Johnson
  • 18Roles
  • 29Vokins

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Sandford
  • 3Galvin
  • 4Ellul
  • 14Odusanya
  • 8Corne
  • 5Fowler
  • 10Barham
  • 15Booty
  • 17Pattison
  • 20Greenidge
  • 21Deacon

Substitutes

  • 16Fawole
  • 24Lyons-Foster
  • 26Adarkwa
  • 30Mersin
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
