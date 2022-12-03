Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley12:30YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Yeovil Town



Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reynolds
  • 3Hannam
  • 10Marriott
  • 8Coleman
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Cheek
  • 11Dennis
  • 17Webster
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings

Substitutes

  • 7Clayden
  • 8Arthurs
  • 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 22Alexander

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Williams
  • 26Bevan
  • 32Staunton
  • 3Reckord
  • 5Hunt
  • 17Johnson
  • 18Andrews
  • 24Georgiou
  • 40Britton
  • 9Fisher

Substitutes

  • 8D'Ath
  • 14Linton
  • 19Wakefield
  • 27Oluwabori
Referee:
Lloyd Wood



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
View full National League table

