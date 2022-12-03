Bromley v Yeovil Town

BromleyBromley12:30YeovilYeovil Town
Line-ups
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Reynolds
- 3Hannam
- 10Marriott
- 8Coleman
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Cheek
- 11Dennis
- 17Webster
- 19Forster
- 21Vennings
Substitutes
- 7Clayden
- 8Arthurs
- 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 22Alexander
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Williams
- 26Bevan
- 32Staunton
- 3Reckord
- 5Hunt
- 17Johnson
- 18Andrews
- 24Georgiou
- 40Britton
- 9Fisher
Substitutes
- 8D'Ath
- 14Linton
- 19Wakefield
- 27Oluwabori
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
Match report to follow.