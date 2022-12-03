FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield

HalifaxFC Halifax Town12:30ChesterfieldChesterfield
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 6Stott
- 22Arthur
- 20Gilmour
- 2Golden
- 3Senior
- 4Summerfield
- 8Spence
- 19Cooke
- 18Capello
- 9Dieseruvwe
Substitutes
- 5Debrah
- 10Warburton
- 14Hunter
- 17Harker
- 25Slew
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 5Grimes
- 12Williams
- 26Oldaker
- 17Dobra
- 33Clements
- 20King
- 30Whelan
- 35Jones
- 7Mandeville
- 27Quigley
Substitutes
- 4Akinola
- 9Tshimanga
- 18Uchegbulam
- 19Asante
- 21Palmer
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
Match repot to follow.