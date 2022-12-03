Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town12:30ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 6Stott
  • 22Arthur
  • 20Gilmour
  • 2Golden
  • 3Senior
  • 4Summerfield
  • 8Spence
  • 19Cooke
  • 18Capello
  • 9Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 5Debrah
  • 10Warburton
  • 14Hunter
  • 17Harker
  • 25Slew

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 5Grimes
  • 12Williams
  • 26Oldaker
  • 17Dobra
  • 33Clements
  • 20King
  • 30Whelan
  • 35Jones
  • 7Mandeville
  • 27Quigley

Substitutes

  • 4Akinola
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 19Asante
  • 21Palmer
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Match repot to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
View full National League table

