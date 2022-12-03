Scunthorpe United v Notts County

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United12:30Notts CountyNotts County
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dewhurst
- 2Ogle
- 6Boyce
- 19Butterfield
- 14Young
- 12Rowe
- 15Taft
- 25Apter
- 8Beestin
- 11Carver
- 13Lavery
Substitutes
- 3O'Malley
- 16Foster
- 20Wilson
- 23Daniel
- 30Pugh
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Cameron
- 15Baldwin
- 18Palmer
- 23Chicksen
- 2Brindley
- 21Adebayo-Rowling
- 20Rodrigues
- 6O'Brien
- 10De Castro
- 9Langstaff
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 8Austin
- 14Francis
- 16Bajrami
- 19Scott
- Referee:
- Matthew Corlett
Match report to follow.