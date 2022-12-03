Close menu
National League
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United12:30Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Glanford Park, England

Scunthorpe United v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dewhurst
  • 2Ogle
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Butterfield
  • 14Young
  • 12Rowe
  • 15Taft
  • 25Apter
  • 8Beestin
  • 11Carver
  • 13Lavery

Substitutes

  • 3O'Malley
  • 16Foster
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Daniel
  • 30Pugh

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 18Palmer
  • 23Chicksen
  • 2Brindley
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 6O'Brien
  • 10De Castro
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 8Austin
  • 14Francis
  • 16Bajrami
  • 19Scott
Referee:
Matthew Corlett

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
View full National League table

