National League
SouthendSouthend United12:30AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Altrincham

National League

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 5-3-2

  • 40Nna Noukeu
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 3Ralph
  • 5Hobson
  • 16Taylor
  • 22Lopata
  • 7Bridge
  • 17Miley
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19Wreh
  • 10Mooney

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 6Kensdale
  • 20Cosgrave
  • 24Demetriou
  • 36Sandat

Altrincham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Byrne
  • 8Lundstram
  • 2Jones
  • 26Jones
  • 5Mullarkey
  • 4Marriott
  • 6Baines
  • 28Newby
  • 11Colclough
  • 16Conn-Clarke
  • 35Jennings

Substitutes

  • 9Hulme
  • 10Osborne
  • 17Jackson
  • 18Pringle
  • 21Gould
Referee:
Scott Simpson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
National League table

