National League
GatesheadGateshead12:30AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium, England

Gateshead v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Montgomery
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 5Richardson
  • 14Forbes
  • 3Pye
  • 12Ward
  • 8Bailey
  • 29Carty
  • 11Campbell
  • 15Martin

Substitutes

  • 1Langley
  • 4Jarvis
  • 19Harris
  • 28Gallacher

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Davies
  • 3Harfield
  • 8Vincent
  • 16Jordan
  • 5Cordner
  • 4Partington
  • 23Glover
  • 27Willard
  • 7Amaluzor
  • 18Alfa

Substitutes

  • 9Effiong
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 20Klass
  • 21Shroll
  • 22Phillips
Referee:
David Richardson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
View full National League table

Top Stories

