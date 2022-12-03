Maidenhead United v Dorking Wanderers

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United12:30DorkingDorking Wanderers
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gyollai
- 2Asare
- 5Kpekawa
- 8Nathaniel-George
- 24Massey
- 6Clerima
- 7Barratt
- 10Ferdinand
- 17Smith
- 27Adams
- 14Acquah
Substitutes
- 9McCoulsky
- 11Sparkes
- 19Upward
- 20Arthur
- 23Clifton
Dorking
Formation 4-4-2
- 41Walsh
- 22Fuller
- 5Harris
- 11McShane
- 6McManus
- 33Cook
- 17Taylor
- 16Wheeler
- 24Ottaway
- 9Seager
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 4El-Abd
- 7Muitt
- 20Gallagher
- 23Jebb
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Match report to follow.