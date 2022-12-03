Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh12:30Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 21Rutherford
  • 12Langston
  • 7Carter
  • 4Atangana
  • 3Kelly
  • 6Maghoma
  • 8Cissé
  • 11Hill
  • 9Whitehall
  • 14Abrahams

Substitutes

  • 2Camp
  • 13Flitney
  • 17Harper
  • 23Lloyd
  • 27Yang

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 22Coxe
  • 8Broadbent
  • 6Stephens
  • 5Evans
  • 12Fyfield
  • 17Payne
  • 20Brunt
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 11Newton

Substitutes

  • 7Rees
  • 10Marsh
  • 15Lewis
  • 18Williams
  • 19Esteves Sousa
Referee:
Aji Ajibola



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
