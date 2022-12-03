Eastleigh v Boreham Wood

EastleighEastleigh12:30Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 21Rutherford
- 12Langston
- 7Carter
- 4Atangana
- 3Kelly
- 6Maghoma
- 8Cissé
- 11Hill
- 9Whitehall
- 14Abrahams
Substitutes
- 2Camp
- 13Flitney
- 17Harper
- 23Lloyd
- 27Yang
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 22Coxe
- 8Broadbent
- 6Stephens
- 5Evans
- 12Fyfield
- 17Payne
- 20Brunt
- 9Ndlovu
- 11Newton
Substitutes
- 7Rees
- 10Marsh
- 15Lewis
- 18Williams
- 19Esteves Sousa
- Referee:
- Aji Ajibola
Match report to follow.