Manchester United Women v Aston Villa Women

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 17García
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 6Corsie
- 10Dali
- 18GregorySubstituted forGielnikat 58'minutes
- 8Daly
- 7Lehmann
Substitutes
- 9Gielnik
- 16McLoughlin
- 21Leat
- 26Goodwin
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Nikita Parris.
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Emily Gielnik replaces Freya Gregory.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Freya Gregory.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Ella Toone.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ella Toone with a cross.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Attempt blocked. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).