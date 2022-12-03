Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Manchester United Women v Aston Villa Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 17García
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 6Corsie
  • 10Dali
  • 18GregorySubstituted forGielnikat 58'minutes
  • 8Daly
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 21Leat
  • 26Goodwin
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Nikita Parris.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Emily Gielnik replaces Freya Gregory.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Freya Gregory.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Ella Toone.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ella Toone with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women87012151621
2Chelsea Women87012061421
3Arsenal Women76012041618
4Man City Women7502178915
5Aston Villa Women84041213-112
6West Ham Women84041316-312
7Tottenham Women6303111109
8Everton Women730479-29
9Brighton Women72141026-167
10Liverpool Women8125916-75
11Reading Women8116920-114
12Leicester City Women8008217-150
View full The FA Women's Super League table

