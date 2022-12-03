Close menu
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women8

Leicester 0-8 Chelsea: Leaders pile misery on struggling Foxes with ruthless display

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Fran Kirby
Fran Kirby scored her first two WSL goals of the season

Chelsea made light work of bottom side Leicester to maintain their impressive Women's Super League title defence at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues were five goals up at the break thanks to Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Jessie Fleming, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr.

Fleming then grabbed her second and substitute Beth England headed home number seven.

Kirby added an eighth on a ruthless afternoon for the leaders.

It took just four minutes for Chelsea to take the lead through Reiten, who slid the ball into the bottom corner after clever link-up play with Kirby.

Reiten then got the first of four assists eight minutes later, slotting the ball into Fleming and leaving her with a simple finish from close range.

Fully in control, Chelsea began to exert themselves further, scoring three times in the final six minutes of the opening half.

Kirby got in on the act with a classy outside-of-the-boot finish, before Charles headed home from a Reiten corner.

Not to be left out, Kerr added a fifth as Reiten's assist stole the show again. Her searching ball left the Australian with an easy task, but her finish was typically emphatic.

Five minutes after the break, Fleming added to Leicester's misery. Jemma Purfield's weak clearance from Charles' cross fell to her, and she dispatched with confidence.

Moments after their introduction, Alsu Abdullina and England linked up for the latter to head home a seventh 15 minutes from time.

There was still time for Kirby to bundle home late on, with Abdullina involved again.

Brilliant Blues mark Hayes landmark in style

This result is hardly a surprise. Leicester, albeit improving in terms of performances under Willie Kirk, came into this game bottom of the table without a point from their first eight games.

By contrast, the champions kicked off knowing they'd need a victory to stay there after Manchester United's thumping win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Although they couldn't match or surpass their numerical dominance from their last visit to the King Power back in March when they won 9-0, their dominance here was just as evident.

It was the Reiten show in the first half, and her ball for Kerr was particularly eye-catching as she enjoyed a record-equalling four assists in the WSL.

But the difference in quality was so great that almost everybody had their moment on the occasion of coach Emma Hayes' 300th match in charge.

Leicester battled well, but will be relieved their season will not be defined by tough games like this as they remain four points adrift of 11th-placed Reading.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lambourne
  • 13SimonSubstituted forBottat 45'minutes
  • 15Howard
  • 6Brougham
  • 23PurfieldSubstituted forVanceat 78'minutes
  • 10Whelan
  • 3TierneyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes
  • 8Pike
  • 20GoodwinSubstituted forCainat 76'minutes
  • 16Jones
  • 32BakerSubstituted forFlintat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 4Bott
  • 7Flint
  • 12Jones
  • 21Cain
  • 28Levell
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 44Scofield

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 15PérissetSubstituted forCarterat 74'minutes
  • 4Bright
  • 16ErikssonSubstituted forNouwenat 74'minutes
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 14Kirby
  • 5Ingle
  • 21Charles
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forCankovicat 63'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 63'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 10James
  • 13Svitková
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home5
Away23
Shots on Target
Home4
Away13
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 8.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 8.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alsu Abdullina.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Hannah Cain.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Mackenzie Smith replaces Sam Tierney.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 8. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Demi Vance replaces Jemma Purfield.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Hannah Cain replaces Missy Goodwin.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 7. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alsu Abdullina with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Guro Reiten.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jess Carter replaces Ève Périsset.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aniek Nouwen replaces Magdalena Eriksson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bethany England.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Sam Kerr.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic replaces Jessie Fleming.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012862224
2Man Utd Women87012351821
3Arsenal Women87012141721
4Man City Women7502178915
5West Ham Women84041316-312
6Aston Villa Women84041215-312
7Tottenham Women6303111109
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Brighton Women72141026-167
10Liverpool Women8125916-75
11Reading Women8116920-114
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

