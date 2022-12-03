Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fran Kirby scored her first WSL goal of the season

Chelsea made light work of bottom side Leicester to maintain their impressive Women's Super League title defence at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues were five goals up at the break thanks to Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Jessie Fleming, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr.

Fleming then grabbed her second and substitute Beth England headed home after the break.

Kirby added an eighth on a ruthless afternoon for the leaders.

It took just four minutes for Chelsea to take the lead through Reiten, who slid the ball into the bottom corner after clever link-up play with Kirby.

Reiten then got the first of four assists eight minutes later, slotting the ball into Fleming and leaving her with a simple finish from close range.

Fully in control, Chelsea began to exert themselves further, scoring three times in the final six minutes of the opening half.

Kirby got in on the act with a classy outside-of-the-boot finish, before Charles headed home from a Reiten corner.

Not to be left out, Kerr added a fifth as Reiten's assist stole the show again. Her searching ball left the Australian with an easy task, but her finish was typically emphatic.

Four minutes after the break, Fleming added to Leicester's misery. Jemma Purfield's weak clearance from Charles' cross fell to her, and she dispatched with confidence.

Moments after their introduction, Alsu Abdullina and England linked up for the former to head home a seventh 15 minutes from time.

There was still time for Kirby to bundle home late on, with Abdullina involved again.

More to follow