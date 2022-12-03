Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 8.
Chelsea made light work of bottom side Leicester to maintain their impressive Women's Super League title defence at the King Power Stadium.
The Blues were five goals up at the break thanks to Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Jessie Fleming, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr.
Fleming then grabbed her second and substitute Beth England headed home after the break.
Kirby added an eighth on a ruthless afternoon for the leaders.
It took just four minutes for Chelsea to take the lead through Reiten, who slid the ball into the bottom corner after clever link-up play with Kirby.
Reiten then got the first of four assists eight minutes later, slotting the ball into Fleming and leaving her with a simple finish from close range.
Fully in control, Chelsea began to exert themselves further, scoring three times in the final six minutes of the opening half.
Kirby got in on the act with a classy outside-of-the-boot finish, before Charles headed home from a Reiten corner.
Not to be left out, Kerr added a fifth as Reiten's assist stole the show again. Her searching ball left the Australian with an easy task, but her finish was typically emphatic.
Four minutes after the break, Fleming added to Leicester's misery. Jemma Purfield's weak clearance from Charles' cross fell to her, and she dispatched with confidence.
Moments after their introduction, Alsu Abdullina and England linked up for the former to head home a seventh 15 minutes from time.
There was still time for Kirby to bundle home late on, with Abdullina involved again.
More to follow
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lambourne
- 13SimonSubstituted forBottat 45'minutes
- 15Howard
- 6Brougham
- 23PurfieldSubstituted forVanceat 78'minutes
- 10Whelan
- 3TierneyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes
- 8Pike
- 20GoodwinSubstituted forCainat 76'minutes
- 16Jones
- 32BakerSubstituted forFlintat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vance
- 4Bott
- 7Flint
- 12Jones
- 21Cain
- 28Levell
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 44Scofield
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 15PérissetSubstituted forCarterat 74'minutes
- 4Bright
- 16ErikssonSubstituted forNouwenat 74'minutes
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 14Kirby
- 5Ingle
- 21Charles
- 17FlemingSubstituted forCankovicat 63'minutes
- 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 63'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 10James
- 13Svitková
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
- 28Cankovic
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away13
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 8.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alsu Abdullina.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Hannah Cain.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Mackenzie Smith replaces Sam Tierney.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 8. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Demi Vance replaces Jemma Purfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Hannah Cain replaces Missy Goodwin.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 7. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alsu Abdullina with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Guro Reiten.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jess Carter replaces Ève Périsset.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aniek Nouwen replaces Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.
Post update
Attempt missed. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bethany England.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Sam Kerr.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic replaces Jessie Fleming.
Post update
Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.