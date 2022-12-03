Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Round of 16
ArgentinaArgentina2AustraliaAustralia1

World Cup 2022: Argentina 2-1 Australia: Lionel Messi scores in 1,000th game

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments249

Lionel Messi scores against Australia
Lionel Messi has now scored 789 goals in his professional career

Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic on his 1,000th career game as two-time champions Argentina beat Australia to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Messi, 35, was making his 119th appearance for his country and they needed the help of his brilliance to take them through to the next round and a tantalising tie against the Netherlands on Friday.

Argentina had barely threatened in the first half but Paris St-Germain's Messi stroked in a delightful low finish to spark wild celebrations from their fans.

The South American supporters had been on their feet singing all game and they had further delight when Julian Alvarez punished Mat Ryan's mistake to double their advantage.

Australia had offered very little but surprisingly pulled one back with 13 minutes remaining when substitute Craig Goodwin's strike took a huge deflection off Enzo Fernandez.

They could have levelled shortly after through Aziz Behich, whose incredible solo run took him past four players, but his shot was superbly blocked by Lisandro Martinez's sliding challenge as Argentina edged through.

Magical Messi delivers in milestone match

Australia frustrated Argentina for 35 minutes, sitting deep and compact, allowing no space in behind - Alejandro Gomez's wild shot that flew way over was the only sniff they had.

But every time Messi got his left boot on the ball there was a buzz of excitement in the stadium, sharp intakes of breath anticipating something special.

And the little magician showcased exactly why he is considered one of the greatest of all time in his landmark game, starting and finishing a move that had blue and white shirts dancing in the stands.

Messi saw a free-kick from the left cleared but Argentina recycled the ball, Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister fizzing a pass into Nicolas Otamendi, who laid it off for Messi to take a touch to set himself before caressing a precise finish into the bottom corner.

Arms outstretched, Messi ran away to celebrate in front of his adoring faithful after converting his ninth World Cup goal - remarkably his first in a knockout-stage match - to move just one behind Gabriel Batistuta's Argentina record.

A trademark jinking run then came to nothing, but thrilled those watching, who broke out with chants of "Messi, Messi, Messi".

He could have drawn level - or even surpassed Batistuta - in the second half, but slipped at the vital moment to scuff a shot straight at Ryan and firing another two efforts off target.

The ex-Brighton number one had a moment to forget on his 10th World Cup appearance - the joint most for his country - when he took a heavy touch from a back-pass, allowing Manchester City's Alvarez to nip in, spin and score into an open net.

Following their group-stage heroics, Australia were looking to spring another surprise and had hope courtesy of Goodwin's fortuitous strike with 13 minutes remaining.

They could have taken the game to extra time when full-back Behich embarked on a mazy run to beat numerous defenders, but Martinez reacted in the nick of time.

An even better chance fell to the Socceroos in the 97th minute when Garang Kuol brought the ball down in the area but his shot on the turn was well kept out by Emiliano Martinez's reflex save.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Argentina

Starting XI

  1. Squad number23Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.68

  2. Squad number26Player nameMolina
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number13Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.43

  4. Squad number19Player nameOtamendi
    Average rating

    6.01

  5. Squad number8Player nameAcuña
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number7Player nameDe Paul
    Average rating

    6.43

  7. Squad number24Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    5.88

  8. Squad number20Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.20

  9. Squad number9Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.65

  10. Squad number10Player nameMessi
    Average rating

    7.50

  11. Squad number17Player namePapu Gómez
    Average rating

    5.83

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameTagliafico
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number4Player nameMontiel
    Average rating

    5.25

  3. Squad number14Player namePalacios
    Average rating

    5.31

  4. Squad number22Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.02

  5. Squad number25Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.36

Australia

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRyan
    Average rating

    5.84

  2. Squad number2Player nameDegenek
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number19Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.38

  4. Squad number4Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    6.84

  5. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    7.09

  6. Squad number7Player nameLeckie
    Average rating

    7.10

  7. Squad number26Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    6.80

  8. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    7.15

  9. Squad number14Player nameMcGree
    Average rating

    7.13

  10. Squad number15Player nameDuke
    Average rating

    6.97

  11. Squad number22Player nameIrvine
    Average rating

    7.00

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameKaracic
    Average rating

    6.48

  2. Squad number9Player nameMaclaren
    Average rating

    6.37

  3. Squad number10Player nameHrustic
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number21Player nameKuol
    Average rating

    7.58

  5. Squad number23Player nameGoodwin
    Average rating

    6.90

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Martínez
  • 26MolinaSubstituted forMontielat 80'minutes
  • 13Romero
  • 19Otamendi
  • 8AcuñaSubstituted forTagliaficoat 72'minutes
  • 7De Paul
  • 24Fernández
  • 20Mac AllisterSubstituted forPalaciosat 80'minutes
  • 9ÁlvarezSubstituted forMartínezat 71'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 17Gómez VillaverdeSubstituted forMartínezat 50'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 2Foyth
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 4Montiel
  • 5Paredes
  • 6Pezzella
  • 11Di María
  • 12Rulli
  • 14Palacios
  • 15Correa
  • 16Almada
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 21Dybala
  • 22Martínez
  • 25Martínez

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ryan
  • 2DegenekBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKaracicat 72'minutes
  • 19Souttar
  • 4Rowles
  • 16Behich
  • 7LeckieSubstituted forKuolat 72'minutes
  • 26BaccusSubstituted forHrusticat 58'minutes
  • 13Mooy
  • 14McGreeSubstituted forGoodwinat 58'minutes
  • 15DukeSubstituted forMaclarenat 72'minutes
  • 22IrvineBooked at 15mins

Substitutes

  • 3Atkinson
  • 5Karacic
  • 6Tilio
  • 8Wright
  • 9Maclaren
  • 10Hrustic
  • 11Mabil
  • 12Redmayne
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Vukovic
  • 20Deng
  • 21Kuol
  • 23Goodwin
  • 24King
  • 25Cummings
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
45,032

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 2, Australia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 2, Australia 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Garang Kuol (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Goodwin.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Exequiel Palacios.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  10. Post update

    Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Souttar (Australia).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.

  14. Post update

    Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Fran Karacic (Australia).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Argentina. Exequiel Palacios tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Enzo Fernández (Argentina).

  18. Post update

    Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

254 comments

  • Comment posted by George51uk, today at 20:59

    is it just me or was Danny Murphy's semi orgasmic droning on about messi rather nauseating? .. bbc pick better commentators pls ffs

    • Reply posted by footyfan, today at 21:01

      footyfan replied:
      Wish we could turn the commentators off

  • Comment posted by Flowforth, today at 21:01

    Dear BBC. We all love Messi but 21 other players worked hard to be on that pitch tonight. Do you think you could talk about them instead of one player all the time. Cheers!

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 21:04

      2 cents replied:
      No one else stood out

  • Comment posted by midlandssportsfan, today at 21:01

    As good as Messi clearly is... the BBC hyperbole was actually nauseating.

    • Reply posted by Eggstatic, today at 21:02

      Eggstatic replied:
      True,

  • Comment posted by samandlottie, today at 21:01

    Disappointed Australia lost, BBC so annoying with their obsession with Messi

    • Reply posted by Look whats that over there, today at 21:06

      Look whats that over there replied:
      Australia were no rollovers, put in alot of effort and caused Argentina problems even with Messi playing. A better team will definitely score and beat them.

  • Comment posted by Aussie Al, today at 21:03

    Didnt win tonight but so proud of my countries performance.Thank you to all the support from all the other nations fans.
    Good luck to the rest of the sides left in the World Cup.
    Lost the match tonight but still super proud of the effort our players put in all tournament.
    Go Australia.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      GGs