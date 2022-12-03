Match ends, Argentina 2, Australia 1.
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic on his 1,000th career game as two-time champions Argentina beat Australia to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
Messi, 35, was making his 119th appearance for his country and they needed the help of his brilliance to take them through to the next round and a tantalising tie against the Netherlands on Friday.
Argentina had barely threatened in the first half but Paris St-Germain's Messi stroked in a delightful low finish to spark wild celebrations from their fans.
The South American supporters had been on their feet singing all game and they had further delight when Julian Alvarez punished Mat Ryan's mistake to double their advantage.
Australia had offered very little but surprisingly pulled one back with 13 minutes remaining when substitute Craig Goodwin's strike took a huge deflection off Enzo Fernandez.
They could have levelled shortly after through Aziz Behich, whose incredible solo run took him past four players, but his shot was superbly blocked by Lisandro Martinez's sliding challenge as Argentina edged through.
Magical Messi delivers in milestone match
Australia frustrated Argentina for 35 minutes, sitting deep and compact, allowing no space in behind - Alejandro Gomez's wild shot that flew way over was the only sniff they had.
But every time Messi got his left boot on the ball there was a buzz of excitement in the stadium, sharp intakes of breath anticipating something special.
And the little magician showcased exactly why he is considered one of the greatest of all time in his landmark game, starting and finishing a move that had blue and white shirts dancing in the stands.
Messi saw a free-kick from the left cleared but Argentina recycled the ball, Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister fizzing a pass into Nicolas Otamendi, who laid it off for Messi to take a touch to set himself before caressing a precise finish into the bottom corner.
Arms outstretched, Messi ran away to celebrate in front of his adoring faithful after converting his ninth World Cup goal - remarkably his first in a knockout-stage match - to move just one behind Gabriel Batistuta's Argentina record.
A trademark jinking run then came to nothing, but thrilled those watching, who broke out with chants of "Messi, Messi, Messi".
He could have drawn level - or even surpassed Batistuta - in the second half, but slipped at the vital moment to scuff a shot straight at Ryan and firing another two efforts off target.
The ex-Brighton number one had a moment to forget on his 10th World Cup appearance - the joint most for his country - when he took a heavy touch from a back-pass, allowing Manchester City's Alvarez to nip in, spin and score into an open net.
Following their group-stage heroics, Australia were looking to spring another surprise and had hope courtesy of Goodwin's fortuitous strike with 13 minutes remaining.
They could have taken the game to extra time when full-back Behich embarked on a mazy run to beat numerous defenders, but Martinez reacted in the nick of time.
An even better chance fell to the Socceroos in the 97th minute when Garang Kuol brought the ball down in the area but his shot on the turn was well kept out by Emiliano Martinez's reflex save.
Argentina
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number26Player nameMolinaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number13Player nameRomeroAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number19Player nameOtamendiAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number8Player nameAcuñaAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number7Player nameDe PaulAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number24Player nameFernándezAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number20Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number9Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number10Player nameMessiAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number17Player namePapu GómezAverage rating
5.83
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameTagliaficoAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number4Player nameMontielAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number14Player namePalaciosAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number22Player nameMartínezAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number25Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.36
Australia
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRyanAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number2Player nameDegenekAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number19Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number4Player nameRowlesAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number7Player nameLeckieAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number26Player nameBaccusAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number14Player nameMcGreeAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number15Player nameDukeAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number22Player nameIrvineAverage rating
7.00
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameKaracicAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number9Player nameMaclarenAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number10Player nameHrusticAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number21Player nameKuolAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number23Player nameGoodwinAverage rating
6.90
Line-ups
Argentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Martínez
- 26MolinaSubstituted forMontielat 80'minutes
- 13Romero
- 19Otamendi
- 8AcuñaSubstituted forTagliaficoat 72'minutes
- 7De Paul
- 24Fernández
- 20Mac AllisterSubstituted forPalaciosat 80'minutes
- 9ÁlvarezSubstituted forMartínezat 71'minutes
- 10Messi
- 17Gómez VillaverdeSubstituted forMartínezat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Armani
- 2Foyth
- 3Tagliafico
- 4Montiel
- 5Paredes
- 6Pezzella
- 11Di María
- 12Rulli
- 14Palacios
- 15Correa
- 16Almada
- 18Rodríguez
- 21Dybala
- 22Martínez
- 25Martínez
Australia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ryan
- 2DegenekBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKaracicat 72'minutes
- 19Souttar
- 4Rowles
- 16Behich
- 7LeckieSubstituted forKuolat 72'minutes
- 26BaccusSubstituted forHrusticat 58'minutes
- 13Mooy
- 14McGreeSubstituted forGoodwinat 58'minutes
- 15DukeSubstituted forMaclarenat 72'minutes
- 22IrvineBooked at 15mins
Substitutes
- 3Atkinson
- 5Karacic
- 6Tilio
- 8Wright
- 9Maclaren
- 10Hrustic
- 11Mabil
- 12Redmayne
- 17Devlin
- 18Vukovic
- 20Deng
- 21Kuol
- 23Goodwin
- 24King
- 25Cummings
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 45,032
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 2, Australia 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Garang Kuol (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Goodwin.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Exequiel Palacios.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Souttar (Australia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.
Post update
Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fran Karacic (Australia).
Post update
Offside, Argentina. Exequiel Palacios tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Enzo Fernández (Argentina).
Post update
Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.
Good luck to the rest of the sides left in the World Cup.
Lost the match tonight but still super proud of the effort our players put in all tournament.
Go Australia.