Last updated on

Lionel Messi has now scored 789 goals in his professional career

Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic on his 1,000th career game as two-time champions Argentina beat Australia to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Messi, 35, was making his 119th appearance for his country and they needed the help of his brilliance to take them through to the next round and a tantalising tie against the Netherlands on Friday.

Argentina had barely threatened in the first half but Paris St-Germain's Messi stroked in a delightful low finish to spark wild celebrations from their fans.

The South American supporters had been on their feet singing all game and they had further delight when Julian Alvarez punished Mat Ryan's mistake to double their advantage.

Australia had offered very little but surprisingly pulled one back with 13 minutes remaining when substitute Craig Goodwin's strike took a huge deflection off Enzo Fernandez.

They could have levelled shortly after through Aziz Behich, whose incredible solo run took him past four players, but his shot was superbly blocked by Lisandro Martinez's sliding challenge as Argentina edged through.

Magical Messi delivers in milestone match

Australia frustrated Argentina for 35 minutes, sitting deep and compact, allowing no space in behind - Alejandro Gomez's wild shot that flew way over was the only sniff they had.

But every time Messi got his left boot on the ball there was a buzz of excitement in the stadium, sharp intakes of breath anticipating something special.

And the little magician showcased exactly why he is considered one of the greatest of all time in his landmark game, starting and finishing a move that had blue and white shirts dancing in the stands.

Messi saw a free-kick from the left cleared but Argentina recycled the ball, Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister fizzing a pass into Nicolas Otamendi, who laid it off for Messi to take a touch to set himself before caressing a precise finish into the bottom corner.

Arms outstretched, Messi ran away to celebrate in front of his adoring faithful after converting his ninth World Cup goal - remarkably his first in a knockout-stage match - to move just one behind Gabriel Batistuta's Argentina record.

A trademark jinking run then came to nothing, but thrilled those watching, who broke out with chants of "Messi, Messi, Messi".

He could have drawn level - or even surpassed Batistuta - in the second half, but slipped at the vital moment to scuff a shot straight at Ryan and firing another two efforts off target.

The ex-Brighton number one had a moment to forget on his 10th World Cup appearance - the joint most for his country - when he took a heavy touch from a back-pass, allowing Manchester City's Alvarez to nip in, spin and score into an open net.

Following their group-stage heroics, Australia were looking to spring another surprise and had hope courtesy of Goodwin's fortuitous strike with 13 minutes remaining.

They could have taken the game to extra time when full-back Behich embarked on a mazy run to beat numerous defenders, but Martinez reacted in the nick of time.

An even better chance fell to the Socceroos in the 97th minute when Garang Kuol brought the ball down in the area but his shot on the turn was well kept out by Emiliano Martinez's reflex save.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Argentina Formation 4-3-3 23 Martínez 26 Molina 13 Romero 19 Otamendi 8 Acuña 7 De Paul 24 Fernández 20 Mac Allister 9 Álvarez 10 Messi 17 Gómez Villaverde 23 Martínez

26 Molina Substituted for Montiel at 80' minutes

13 Romero

19 Otamendi

8 Acuña Substituted for Tagliafico at 72' minutes

7 De Paul

24 Fernández

20 Mac Allister Substituted for Palacios at 80' minutes

9 Álvarez Substituted for Martínez at 71' minutes

10 Messi

17 Gómez Villaverde Substituted for Martínez at 50' minutes Substitutes 1 Armani

2 Foyth

3 Tagliafico

4 Montiel

5 Paredes

6 Pezzella

11 Di María

12 Rulli

14 Palacios

15 Correa

16 Almada

18 Rodríguez

21 Dybala

22 Martínez

25 Martínez Australia Formation 4-4-2 1 Ryan 2 Degenek 19 Souttar 4 Rowles 16 Behich 7 Leckie 26 Baccus 13 Mooy 14 McGree 15 Duke 22 Irvine 1 Ryan

2 Degenek Booked at 38mins Substituted for Karacic at 72' minutes

19 Souttar

4 Rowles

16 Behich

7 Leckie Substituted for Kuol at 72' minutes

26 Baccus Substituted for Hrustic at 58' minutes

13 Mooy

14 McGree Substituted for Goodwin at 58' minutes

15 Duke Substituted for Maclaren at 72' minutes

22 Irvine Booked at 15mins Substitutes 3 Atkinson

5 Karacic

6 Tilio

8 Wright

9 Maclaren

10 Hrustic

11 Mabil

12 Redmayne

17 Devlin

18 Vukovic

20 Deng

21 Kuol

23 Goodwin

24 King

25 Cummings Referee: Szymon Marciniak Attendance: 45,032 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Argentina 2, Australia 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Argentina 2, Australia 1. Post update Attempt saved. Garang Kuol (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Goodwin. Post update Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Post update Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi. Post update Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Exequiel Palacios. Post update Attempt blocked. Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul. Post update Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi. Post update Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Harry Souttar (Australia). Post update Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break. Post update Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul. Post update Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Fran Karacic (Australia). Post update Offside, Argentina. Exequiel Palacios tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside. Post update Foul by Enzo Fernández (Argentina). Post update Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner. Post update Corner, Australia. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

