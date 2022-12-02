Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Van Gaal returned for a third spell in charge of the Netherlands in August 2021

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal says the criticism of his team will not distract them from trying to win the World Cup.

The Dutch beat Senegal and Qatar 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Ecuador in the group stages, but some have accused them of not being attacking enough. external-link

Van Gaal's side play the United States in the last 16 on Saturday (1500 GMT).

"In 2014 it was exactly the same, it was not different. It was very negative," said Van Gaal.

"But, exact same thing now, same old, so I'm used to it and I think my players are also used to it.

"We're going to calmly continue on the path that we've embarked on."

Under Van Gaal, the Dutch lost to Argentina on penalties in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The USA drew 1-1 with Wales and impressed in a goalless game with England before beating Iran 1-0 to progress to the last 16.

"They [USA] have an excellent team, I would say even one of the best teams," added Van Gaal.

"It will be a tough match, but it's nothing we can't overcome. We also have a good team.

"But I'm not going to downplay the USA. I think they're an example of what a good team is.

"There are teams who have progressed who are not good teams, but who have great individual quality."

TEAM NEWS

USA manager Gregg Berhalter is "hopeful" forward Christian Pulisic will be fit to face the Dutch.

Chelsea's Pulisic suffered a pelvic injury when scoring the winner against Iran, while USA striker Josh Sargent also picked up a knock in that game.

"Regarding Christian, we're going to see him on the training field today (Friday)," said Berhalter.

"It looks pretty good, but we'll have to see him on the pitch to get confirmation of that."

He added: "With Christian we're hopeful. With Josh a little less so, but we'll see.

"At this stage of the tournament it's go time. If you can push through it, you do. I'm sure he'll (Josh) have that mindset."

MATCH FACTS

Netherlands have won four of their five friendly matches with USA.

They can make the quarter-finals in three successive World Cup appearances for the first time.

Louis Van Gaal (W7, D3) can become the third coach to remain unbeaten in each of his first 11 World Cup matches (shootouts classed as draw), after Luiz Felipe Scolari (12 for Brazil and Portugal, 2002-2006) and Mário Zagallo (11 for Brazil, 1970-1974).

USA have reached the last 16 in three successive World Cups (2010, 2014, 2022) for the first time.

