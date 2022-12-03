Close menu
League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient12:30BradfordBradford City
Venue: Brisbane Road, England

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 12Brown
  • 19Beckles
  • 5Happe
  • 2James
  • 18Pratley
  • 14Moncur
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 7Smyth
  • 23Kelman
  • 11Archibald

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 4Ogie
  • 8Clay
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 13Wareham
  • 16Drinan
  • 24Sweeney

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 15Odusina
  • 14Foulds
  • 11Gilliead
  • 6Smallwood
  • 12Banks
  • 20Chapman
  • 32Wright
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 7Angol
  • 10Walker
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 30Eisa
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report to follow.

Saturday 3rd December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient19143230121845
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow2011182724334
5Bradford199642617933
6Carlisle1988330201032
7Swindon198742419531
8Walsall208662517830
9Mansfield199372726130
10Salford198472018228
11Doncaster208482327-428
12Tranmere197571916326
13Wimbledon197572424026
14Stockport197482422225
15Crewe196761822-425
16Grimsby186662018224
17Newport2064102023-322
18Sutton United196491725-822
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Colchester1935111726-914
23Gillingham19289621-1514
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
View full League Two table

