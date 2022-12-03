Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United v Stockport County

Last updated on .

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153232122048
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton19115334201438
4Carlisle2098331201135
5Barrow2011182724334
6Bradford209652619733
7Swindon198742419531
8Walsall208662517830
9Mansfield199372726130
10Salford208572018229
11Doncaster208482327-428
12Wimbledon207672424027
13Tranmere197571916326
14Stockport197482422225
15Grimsby196762018225
16Crewe196761822-425
17Newport2064102023-322
18Sutton United2064101726-922
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Gillingham20299621-1515
23Colchester1935111726-914
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
