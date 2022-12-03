Close menu
League Two
GillinghamGillingham12:30SalfordSalford City
Venue: MEMS Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 5Ehmer
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16Jefferies
  • 6Williams
  • 22Green
  • 11Reeves
  • 24Kashket
  • 9Mandron

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 19Walker
  • 21Adelakun
  • 23Baggott
  • 29Gbode
  • 33Holtam

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1King
  • 24Bolton
  • 42Vassell
  • 25Nartey
  • 3Touray
  • 7Watson
  • 6Watt
  • 19Tolaj
  • 9Hendry
  • 10Bailey
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Lowe
  • 8Lund
  • 12Chapman
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 22Jenkins
  • 26Leak
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match report to follow.

Saturday 3rd December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient19143230121845
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow2011182724334
5Bradford199642617933
6Carlisle1988330201032
7Swindon198742419531
8Walsall208662517830
9Mansfield199372726130
10Salford198472018228
11Doncaster208482327-428
12Tranmere197571916326
13Wimbledon197572424026
14Stockport197482422225
15Crewe196761822-425
16Grimsby186662018224
17Newport2064102023-322
18Sutton United196491725-822
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Colchester1935111726-914
23Gillingham19289621-1514
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
View full League Two table

