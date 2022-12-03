Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153232122048
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow2011182724334
5Carlisle2089331211033
6Bradford209652619733
7Swindon198742419531
8Salford209472118331
9Walsall208662517830
10Mansfield199372726130
11Doncaster208482327-428
12Wimbledon207672424027
13Tranmere197571916326
14Stockport197482422225
15Grimsby196762018225
16Crewe196761822-425
17Sutton United206591826-823
18Newport2064102023-322
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Colchester1935111726-914
23Gillingham202810622-1614
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
View full League Two table

