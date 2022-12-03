Close menu
League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed19124335161940
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Portsmouth177822618829
8Derby188552316729
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Exeter207583230226
11Lincoln City186842121026
12Wycombe197482524125
13Bristol Rovers206773134-325
14Cheltenham197481621-525
15Oxford Utd196672521424
16Charlton205963028224
17Fleetwood2041152120123
18Shrewsbury196581721-423
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21Morecambe202991631-1515
22MK Dons1842121728-1114
23Burton1935112540-1514
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC