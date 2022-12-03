Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons12:30BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Burton Albion

League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Watson
  • 5O'Hora
  • 4Tucker
  • 21Harvie
  • 28Devoy
  • 6McEachran
  • 20Burns
  • 16Grant
  • 11Holland
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 8Robson
  • 9Grigg
  • 14Johnson
  • 19Barry
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 33Jules

Burton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 15Ndaba
  • 37Hamer
  • 12Onyango
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 23Taylor
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 39Kamwa
  • 14Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 6Butcher
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 11Smith
  • 19Lakin
  • 24Sinisalo
  • 25Gilligan
  • 45Dodoo
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed19124335161940
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Portsmouth177822618829
8Derby188552316729
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Exeter207583230226
11Lincoln City186842121026
12Wycombe197482524125
13Bristol Rovers206773134-325
14Cheltenham197481621-525
15Oxford Utd196672521424
16Charlton205963028224
17Fleetwood2041152120123
18Shrewsbury196581721-423
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21Morecambe202991631-1515
22MK Dons1842121728-1114
23Burton1935112540-1514
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
View full League One table

