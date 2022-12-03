Milton Keynes Dons v Burton Albion

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons12:30BurtonBurton Albion
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Cumming
- 2Watson
- 5O'Hora
- 4Tucker
- 21Harvie
- 28Devoy
- 6McEachran
- 20Burns
- 16Grant
- 11Holland
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 8Robson
- 9Grigg
- 14Johnson
- 19Barry
- 22Lawrence
- 23Ravizzoli
- 33Jules
Burton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Garratt
- 2Brayford
- 5Hughes
- 15Ndaba
- 37Hamer
- 12Onyango
- 4Oshilaja
- 23Taylor
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 39Kamwa
- 14Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 6Butcher
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 11Smith
- 19Lakin
- 24Sinisalo
- 25Gilligan
- 45Dodoo
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match report to follow.