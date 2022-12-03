Close menu
League One
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers13:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: The Bolt New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Cambridge United

League One

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 5Casey
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 7Stevenson
  • 4McGeouch
  • 11Boyes
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 17McAllister
  • 28March

Substitutes

  • 8Hendry
  • 10Little
  • 14Matt
  • 18Fiabema
  • 21Wickham
  • 24Thomas
  • 27Bunker

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Mannion
  • 2Williams
  • 15Okedina
  • 6Jones
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 27Worman
  • 26Knibbs
  • 18Tracey
  • 7Brophy
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 10Smith
  • 13Holden
  • 14Lankester
  • 16Rossi
  • 17Janneh
  • 22Simper
Referee:
James Oldham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed19124335161940
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Portsmouth177822618829
8Derby188552316729
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Exeter207583230226
11Lincoln City186842121026
12Wycombe197482524125
13Bristol Rovers206773134-325
14Cheltenham197481621-525
15Oxford Utd196672521424
16Charlton205963028224
17Fleetwood2041152120123
18Shrewsbury196581721-423
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21Morecambe202991631-1515
22MK Dons1842121728-1114
23Burton1935112540-1514
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
View full League One table

