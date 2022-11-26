Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Darvel's Ian McShane scored twice to knock out Montrose

Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling claimed Scottish Professional Football League scalps on a day of Scottish Cup shocks.

Drumchapel, ninth in Scotland's seventh tier, beat League 1 promotion chasers Edinburgh 1-0.

Darvel, one rung above Drumchapel, thumped third-tier Montrose 5-2.

Meanwhile, Stirling University, who are second in the Lowland League, beat League 2 side Albion Rovers 1-0 after extra time in Coatbridge.

There were also wins for Arbroath, Cove Rangers, Dundee, Dunfermline Athletic, Elgin City, Falkirk, Greenock Morton, Hamilton Academical, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Linlithgow Rose, Partick Thistle, Queen's Park, Raith Rovers and Stenhousemuir.

League 1 side Alloa Athletic had survived a Friday evening test away to Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill, with full-back Scott Taggart's stoppage-time penalty securing a 2-1 win.

Promotion rivals Edinburgh were not so lucky as former Stirling Albion midfielder Alex Docherty's driven finish just after the break was enough to secure victory for West of Scotland First Division side Drumchapel.

Darvel, who lead the West of Scotland Premier Division, were never behind after Cameron Eadie gave them an early lead away to Montrose.

Although the hosts replied soon after through Terry Masson, a double from former Queen of the South midfielder Ian McShane and another from Ross Caldwell put the visitors in control. Scott Brown gave Montrose some late hope, but Andy Stirling had time to restore the advantage.

Midfielder Euan McGill's close-range, extra-time finish was enough to send fifth-tier Stirling University through after their tie against Albion Rovers finished goalless after 90 minutes.

Championship side Dundee also needed an extra 30 minutes to dispose of Airdrieonians.

However, the League 1 visitors paid for having former Dundee United defender Cammy Ballantyne sent off as the 90 minutes finished 2-2, with substitute striker Derick Osei Yaw scoring the first two of four extra-time goals.

Stirling Albion striker Dale Carrick's double was not enough to give the fourth-tier visitors a shock result against Inverness Caledonian Thistle as the Championship side equalised twice before winger Aaron Doran fired the winner.

Former Nottingham Forest youth striker Gerry McDonagh scored the opening four goals as second-tier Cove Rangers thumped East of Scotland League side Dunipace 7-0.

Midfielder Aidan Connolly scored all three Raith Rovers goals in their win at home to Auchinleck Talbot.

Veteran striker Bobby Linn hit both Arbroath goals in their win away to Highland League side Fraserburgh.

Defender Aaron Muirhead also grabbed a double as Greenock Morton eased aside Queen of the South 4-1.

Striker Craig Wighton was another to score twice - in Dunfermline Athletic's 4-0 win over Forfar Athletic - while former Pars winger Dom Thomas hit two in Queen's Park's 3-0 victory in Peterhead.

Gary Oliver was another with a double, the striker helping Falkirk thump hosts Wick Academy 6-0.

Partick Thistle midfielder Ross Docherty and Kelty Hearts winger Joe Cardle were both sent off in the Championship hosts' 3-0 win.

Scottish Cup third-round results

Albion Rovers 0-1 University of Stirling (after extra time)

Clyde v Dumbarton (Playing Saturday, 19:45)

Cove Rangers 7-0 Dunipace

Drumchapel United 1-0 FC Edinburgh

Dundee 6-2 Airdrieonians (after extra time)

Dunfermline Athletic 4-0 Forfar Athletic

Formartine United 1-3 Stenhousemuir

Fraserburgh 0-2 Arbroath

Greenock Morton 4-1 Queen of the South

Hamilton Academical 4-0 East Kilbride

Hill of Beath Hawthorn 1-2 Elgin City

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-2 Stirling Albion

Linlithgow Rose 1-0 Sauchie Juniors

Montrose 2-5 Darvel

Partick Thistle 3-0 Kelty Hearts

Peterhead 0-3 Queen's Park

Raith Rovers 3-0 Auchinleck Talbot

Wick Academy 0-6 Falkirk

Played Friday

Open Goal Broomhill 1-2 Alloa Athletic