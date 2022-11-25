Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Callum Cooke began his career at Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United midfielder Callum Cooke is dreaming of facing Sunderland in the FA Cup.

The County Durham club will host Harrogate Town on Saturday in their second-round tie.

It is a welcome break from the league, with Hartlepool propping up League Two, having lost six of their past seven games.

"Hopefully we can get past Harrogate and get an away draw, hopefully to the Stadium of Light," said Cooke, 25.

"I'm a Sunderland fan, so that would be my ideal," he told BBC Tees.

"Either that or Newcastle away, as I would love to score the winner at St James' Park as a Sunderland fan!"

Hartlepool scraped past National League Solihull Moors on penalties after a replay in the first round and now face Harrogate, a team just four points and four places above them in the league.

The cup was a good distraction last year as they equalled their best-ever run by reaching round four, where they were beaten by Crystal Palace.

This year, they are looking for similar as a distraction from their league troubles.

"If we get past Harrogate, we could potentially be pulling a big fish in the third round," Cooke said.

"That's what you want as a kid - to be playing against the best players in the world and going to the best stadiums.

"I know the results of late haven't been great, but we are the only people who can change this situation.

"So we have to be positive. "e have to believe."