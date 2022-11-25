Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Mark Bonner's team have endured a disappointing run of results

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner is urging his players to 'come out of hibernation' in Saturday's FA Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

The U's have not scored in their past five games and only beat non-league Curzon Ashton in the first round after a replay and penalties.

Their League One form has been poor, with only one win in nine games since the beginning of October.

"The good times will be back," Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"The bad spell won't last as long as it feels when you're in it. It will turn at some point. I'm absolutely convinced of it.

"The players that were scoring goals, creating chances, being at the level we want - they haven't gone anywhere. They're just hibernating a little at the moment.

"It's my job to get it out of them and find a level of consistency."

Bonner said he was content to shoulder any criticism from the fans, but urged them not to direct their frustrations towards the team.

"You take the plaudits when you win games - sometimes you get told you're brilliant when you actually weren't very good but you won," he said.

"But our home form recently hasn't been where we want it to be and people have been starved of goals.

"As long as people divert all their abuse at me, I'm fine with that. But leave the players alone - they need a little help and support at the minute."

Cambridge, who beat Newcastle on their way to round four a year ago, last met Grimsby in League Two in the 2020-21 season, winning 2-1 at Blundell Park and then 3-0 at home.

The two sides have never before met in a cup competition.