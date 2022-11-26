Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls finished fourth in Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Unbeaten Badshot Lea inflicted a second successive home loss on Jersey Bulls as they won 2-1 at Springfield in Combined Counties Premier Division South.

Jake Prince's excellent backheel after 11 minutes put Bulls ahead after good build-up work from Francis Lekimamati.

But Dean Rule's powerful effort levelled the scores after 17 minutes.

George Hedley fired Badshot into the lead after an hour before Luke Campbell and Prince both missed good chances to level the scores.

The loss leaves Jersey Bulls seventh in the division after 14 games, 11 points off second-placed Badshot who have played one more.

Badshot are three points off leaders Raynes Park Vale with two games in hand.