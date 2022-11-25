Close menu

World Cup 2022: Neymar to miss Brazil's next two group games with ankle injury

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Neymar removed his footwear to display a heavily swollen right ankle after being substituted near the end of Brazil's win over Serbia
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's next two World Cup games after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle, says their team doctor.

The 30-year-old forward was replaced in the 80th minute of Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia after a heavy tackle from Nikola Milenkovic.

Neymar sat with his face covered while receiving treatment and pictures showed his right ankle was swollen.

Right-back Danilo will also miss the next two games with ankle damage.

Brazil face Switzerland in their second Group G game on Monday (16:00 GMT), before playing Cameroon next Friday (19:00 BST).

"Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," said Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

"It is important to be calm and evaluate day by day. The idea is to recover them for the rest of the competition."

Speaking after the win against Serbia, Brazil head coach Tite said they were "confident Neymar will continue playing in the World Cup" and that he "didn't see he was injured - the capacity he has to overcome it tricked even me".

The Paris St-Germain striker has suffered a number of injury problems with his right foot over the past few years.

He missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.

Neymar was fouled nine times during the game against Serbia, drawing four more free-kicks than any other player at this year's World Cup so far.

Neymar in tears on Brazil's bench
Neymar appeared to be in tears on the Brazil bench after being replaced against Serbia
Comments

Join the conversation

202 comments

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 15:39

    May all our thoughts and best wishes be with the BBC match commentary team at this most difficult time

    • Reply posted by gifmonkey, today at 15:59

      gifmonkey replied:
      Guy Mowbray’s in pieces

  • Comment posted by YDHAC, today at 15:18

    This is bad news, Brazil play so much better without him.

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 16:25

      nigelg replied:
      No loss,as overrated as messi.

  • Comment posted by alsmith77, today at 15:32

    Is he one of the most over rated players of all time?

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 15:42

      Name replied:
      Only ahead of Pogba

  • Comment posted by Mikey64, today at 15:23

    Also a bit dizzy after all that rolling....

    • Reply posted by pthp, today at 15:32

      pthp replied:
      that's hysterical!

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 15:39

    I know how he feels. I’m on the sick with a work related injury. I’m on half pay. If I don’t return next week I’ll be on zero pay and might lose my job.

    • Reply posted by JD, today at 16:04

      JD replied:
      You need Injury Lawyer For You

  • Comment posted by Q_Q, today at 15:42

    Probably did it rolling around faking an injury…….

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 16:02

      Otm Shank replied:
      That's what I think. Occupational hazard when being an actor I suppose.

  • Comment posted by Klopps Kop, today at 15:41

    No sympathy with this diver. He show boats and goads people into tackling him and the rolls around like hes been shot.

    • Reply posted by Perry Taine, today at 15:49

      Perry Taine replied:
      But clearly the current injury is not faked. He was hacked down too many times during the Serbian match and is now unable to continue.

  • Comment posted by NV_21, today at 15:15

    Sad for Neymar. Literally the case of "taking lumps out of him" and he has to pay the price. I think Brazil will cope though as they have a good team.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 15:41

      Name replied:
      It's like boy who cried wolf though. When you roll eight times after getting a nudge no one can take you seriously

  • Comment posted by Hi, today at 15:20

    It must be a strain or a sprain and they can often take 7-10 daya which is much better than a tear. If it was a proper tear they would have ruled him out entirely. The referees need to offer better protection. Neymar always gets horrible tackles from the opposition.

    • Reply posted by Perry Taine, today at 16:01

      Perry Taine replied:
      He was hacked down at every available opportunity. Little wonder it's a genuine injury!

  • Comment posted by norman, today at 15:38

    That’s a shame - we want to see the best players at this WC and performing at their best. Hope he gets back and into the team

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 15:18

    Apparently he also fractured a couple of hairs !

    • Reply posted by Mikey64, today at 15:22

      Mikey64 replied:
      😂👍

  • Comment posted by Boom123, today at 15:23

    All those saying, they played better without him. You do know the pressure was off at that point? Also, for the first goal it was his bit of play that created it.

    • Reply posted by Ben Karkis, today at 15:51

      Ben Karkis replied:
      he is too selfish and gets whacked dribbling around too much.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:22

    On the face of it not good news for Brazil, but in reality it is.

  • Comment posted by Rob Ystwyth, today at 15:26

    Maybe Gareth Bale could give him some golf lessons in the interim

    • Reply posted by youcantbeserious, today at 15:31

      youcantbeserious replied:
      No ones playing golf with that ankle.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 15:21

    HYS on Neymar's ankle?

    Well it looks sore but the tattoo is interesting and the golden boot is hideous.

    I think there are more important matters though.

  • Comment posted by USBC, today at 15:29

    Neymar is the one of the top 3 entertaining players in the world. That is why the people that pay the salaries pay him the big bucks. Not many have his talent. Dont be jealous. Work hard and cheer those that succeed.

    • Reply posted by Glozboy, today at 15:37

      Glozboy replied:
      Thanks, Neymar Snr

  • Comment posted by Kammy, today at 15:59

    What's the difference between Neymar and Kane? None, fate zero
    However, Neymar is called a cheat when diving around, but Kane is called a genius when he does his acrobatics ...lol

    People are very biased, and wear rose tinted glasses when their own cheat!

  • Comment posted by BaggiosPonytail, today at 15:47

    I'm surprised he hasn't done his hip given the amount of time he spends rolling around on the grass.

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 15:35

    Thank you Serbia 🙏🏽

    • Reply posted by BagelsRG8, today at 16:06

      BagelsRG8 replied:
      You seem to forget how talented Brazil’s backup attackers are, they can manage the remaining group games without him.

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 16:25

    We all want to see the best players play at the World Cup....and he isn't one of them.

