Southgate brought off Bellingham, Saka and Sterling for Grealish, Rashford and Henderson

England boss Gareth Southgate insisted he was "happy with the mentality" of his side after they played out a dull goalless draw against the USA.

The USA were on top for large periods but Southgate said England are now in a "strong position" to reach the last 16.

They face Wales in their final Group B match on Tuesday (19:00 GMT).

"The players are a bit down but I said I'm not down, I am not unhappy. It is a game you can lose if your mentality is not right," said Southgate.

The match, and England's performance, was in stark contrast to their England's 6-2 thrashing of Iran in the opening group game.

"To come on the back of such a comfortable win, it is very difficult to find that sort of level again," Southgate told BBC Sport.

"I thought we controlled the game, our two centre-backs with the ball were outstanding. We lacked a little bit of zip in the final third tonight.

"I am not frustrated. We've had to show a different side to ourselves tonight and I am actually happy with the mentality of the team.

"I am sure - because that's the way that it is - there will an adverse reaction to what has happened, but [the USA] are a difficult team and as we've seen in this tournament there a lot of results that aren't straightforward.

"I knew this game would be as it was tonight because of the strength of the opponent and the way they've defended."

England remain top of Group B with four points and as long as they don't lose by more than four goals against Wales they will qualify for the knockout stage.

"It puts us in a strong position. If we win our last game we win the group. The objective is always to get out of the group and we've done that in two games in the past two tournaments - we can't expect to do that all the time," said Southgate.

More to follow.