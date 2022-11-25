Close menu

World Cup 2022: Wales 0-2 Iran - Magic moments run out for Bale and Ramsey

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales in Doha

Last updated on .From the section Walescomments267

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

When Wales manager Robert Page, disconsolate after his side's World Cup loss to Iran, bemoaned that this was one of the games when they could not "carry one or two players if they have off days", it was not difficult to work out who he meant.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are two giants of Welsh football, architects of this golden era which has brought their country two European Championships and a first World Cup for 64 years.

Bale, the nation's captain, all-time leading scorer in men's football and now its most-capped male player with 110 appearances, is by most people's reckoning the greatest player to come from Wales, while Ramsey is not far behind in the rankings.

But during Friday's defeat - which leaves Wales staring at group-stage elimination in Qatar - these two stellar talents were reduced to near bystanders.

"We weren't in the game at all," said Page.

"You can carry one or two players if they have off days but, when the majority of the team are not quite at it, there's only going to be one outcome unfortunately."

As was the case in Wales' opening draw with the United States, much of this encounter passed Bale and Ramsey by.

At 33 and nearly 32 respectively, neither Bale nor Ramsey have been playing regularly for their clubs in recent seasons and, against Iran, that inaction caught up with them.

"That's the problem we always have, asking players who are not playing for their clubs to come and give performance after performance," Page added.

Bale and Ramsey have had quiet matches in the past, only to come alive at the most important moments. Think Bale's penalty against the USA or his free-kick in the play-off final win over Ukraine - both conjured during matches in which he was otherwise well short of his best.

The problem for Wales against Iran - one of their many problems, in fact - was that those magic moments finally ran out.

Both Bale and Ramsey looked tired, struggling to cope with the pace of the game and, on the rare occasions they got the ball, they were unable to do much with it.

They were not helped by Page. Despite saying "lessons had been learned" following the draw with the USA, he chose virtually the same team - striker Kieffer Moore was the only change - and in the same 3-5-2 formation, which did nothing for Bale or Ramsey.

Wales pair Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have almost 200 caps for Wales between them

Bale was isolated in attack, while Ramsey was required to sit deeper than he would have liked in the same central midfield trio which had been outplayed by their American counterparts four days earlier.

Ramsey could not curb his natural attacking instincts and, as he pushed forward to try to force the winning goal Wales so desperately craved, he left gaps behind him which Iran exploited.

"I'll always take responsibility for performances," said Page.

"The sending-off didn't help, of course, but at that point we had five forwards on the pitch so couldn't get a defensive shape."

This result was by no means only the fault of Bale, Ramsey or Page - but it felt symbolic that these two iconic players' powers had deserted them at this pivotal moment for Wales.

Bale and Ramsey ended the game with the worst ratings of all Wales players by BBC Sport readers, while social media was awash with criticism.

No amount of sporting disappointment could diminish their legacies as Welsh legends, but it was almost impossible not to wonder in Doha whether or not we were watching the beginning of the end of their illustrious international careers.

Asked if that was the case, Page said: "I don't want to talk about that because we've got to prepare for another game against England, a local derby to finish off with."

That final group game presents Wales with a tall order: win against their fancied opponents - who they have not beaten since 1984 and who are now being tipped by some as World Cup contenders - and then hope the result of Tuesday's other game between the United States and Iran goes their way.

The last time Wales faced England at a major tournament, Bale scored with a signature free-kick which put his side ahead in a Euro 2016 group-stage encounter.

Wales ended up losing that game in Lens, but hit back with victory over Russia to win the group and set in motion a momentous journey to a historic first semi-final.

This time, such a grand comeback looks out of the question. Even with Bale and Ramsey in their ranks, for Wales, the magic moments seem to have run out.

Comments

Join the conversation

268 comments

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 16:34

    Bale has been taking the mickey for the past few years. His attitude at Real Madrid and Spurs was poor. He used his clubs just to keep fit for Wales. This cavalier attitude was sure to catch up with him at some stage and today was the day. No sympathy for him at all. What a waste of talent.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 16:46

      mike replied:
      Think its time for Bale to re-arrange his "flag of priorities" and put golf ahead of Wales. I don't have an issue with him sitting back and taking the ridiculous salary he got from Real Madrid for not a lot in return, he has sorted his and his families future but pure natural ability (of which he has in abundance) is not enough on the world stage.

  • Comment posted by dc, today at 16:20

    How many articles required to explain Wales are rubbish....

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 15:51

    Both games Bale has been anonymous, time to call it a day.

    • Reply posted by Hobiecat, today at 16:18

      Hobiecat replied:
      But the red card made all the difference, apparently? According to Gareth.

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 16:43

    Bale and Ramsey are both younger than Ronaldo, Messi and other players at this tournament.

    There personal choices to take pay over playtime in recent years has come back to haunt them.

  • Comment posted by StockyB, today at 16:16

    Bale may not wish to be but he is now a problem as his manager hasn't had the balls to look at performances and pick the best team. He has been a great player and no doubt wants to do the best for Wales but he nor Ramsey can start against England they are not fit enough and have offered nothing so far

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 16:23

      bridstow man replied:
      But Page will not drop Bale says a lot about managerial stature of page.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:38

    First thing to remember is this is Wales' first world cup in 64 years, so that in itself is a staggering achievement and not to be sniffed at.

    Unfortunately for Bale & Ramsey, this world cup is 4.5 years too late. They will always be good enough for 75% of qualifiers against poor-average opposition but on days like this, reality is brutally exposed.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 16:04

      muddy wolf replied:
      Poor opposition? This is a side England, who hadn’t won for 6 games, put 6 goals past. How much poorer do you want?

  • Comment posted by steviebhoy72, today at 16:37

    You wouldn’t even class them as a one man team never mind two man. Ramsey was well finished before he went to The Rangers. The fact even they didn’t want him says it all. As for Bale his best days are long gone. Wales don’t have any other stars to replace them. Good for them being here but this will be Wales last tournament for some time now.

    • Reply posted by FrostyAm, today at 17:53

      FrostyAm replied:
      Unfortunately I have to agree, doesnt seem to really be anything coming through, Bale was a once in a generation player, and his 1 chance was several years ago

  • Comment posted by brexiteer, today at 16:19

    Bale just like Ronaldo ' IT'S ALL ABOUT ME ' !

  • Comment posted by Gilesyface, today at 16:12

    Got off lightly with 2-0 could have been 5

  • Comment posted by PintofSquish, today at 15:57

    Page tactically inept and out of his depth at international level. A soft appointment in the first place. Too many times he's been found wanting with his formations and team selection. I'm hoping Bale, Ramsey, Allen, Hennesey and company call time on their international careers after the World Cup as Page will be unable to make this decision for them.

    • Reply posted by Hobiecat, today at 16:17

      Hobiecat replied:
      TBF, it was a fantastic assist by Allen for the first goal.

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 16:44

    Ramsey has not played decent football since he left Arsenal....

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 17:55

      Otm Shank replied:
      Made this exact same point in another thread.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 16:35

    Absolute Shocking display played like a bunch of amateurs we have waited 64 years to get to the Word Cup, the least they could to is show some passion.

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 17:07

      stevie replied:
      They will do in the final match. Will be too little too late, but as sure as night follows day, Wales will play will super passion against England.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:14

    Magic moments?

    Were Bale and Ramsey even on pitch???

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 16:06

    Time for both to retire with dignity.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 16:45

    He could've signed for an English club for not a lot of money and played regularly to maintain match fitness ahead of the World Cup but once again the big money and easy life was the option he chose. Only he will know if he regrets some of his choices when he is recounting his career to his grandkids.

    • Reply posted by Sportify, today at 17:17

      Sportify replied:
      Well, he does have a Euro cup medals to show them, I can only boast a couple of county ones

  • Comment posted by Rian Brice, today at 16:24

    Ramsey and Bale’s legs have gone. They were both hopeless against the mighty U S of A.

  • Comment posted by Kashuken, today at 16:32

    The problem is the entire team, they are not willing to run.
    1st goal , poor clearance but only 1 out of the 7defenders decided to close down the shot.
    2nd goal only 2 defenders, iran had 4 attackers by the time they reached the goal and the rest were jogging back.

    Bale and Ramsey are past there best but if the rest of the team are not willing to put in a shift then it just compounds the issue.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 17:49

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      It's difficult to put in a shift, when you're carrying two passengers

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 15:57

    There is logic in keeping Bale on. At the end of the day, Wales have no-one better and Bale is still capable of making it count - literally his only involvement against the US was to get the ball in the box, get fouled on the turn and then scored.

    But Ramsey is done. He lacks the energy to play at centre-mid, his legs have gone and he's not performed well anywhere for years. Get rid.

    • Reply posted by Paul Sutton , today at 16:04

      Paul Sutton replied:
      Totally agree, but he needs to be doing more.

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 15:57

    Wales have been 💩!
    The manager isn’t good enough!
    Bale has had a great career but he’s been winding down for the last 5 years or so, he looks like he’s going through the motions & doing the bare minimum to survive with a few opportunistic moments of brilliance here and there which flatters to deceive.
    Despite having a career full of positives you can only be remembered for the 💩 at the end!

  • Comment posted by gina, today at 16:51

    I'm English but had always supported Wales against other nations. Then at Euro 2016 the Welsh squad were videoed dancing a jig of delight when Iceland knocked out England. I hope the England team are now Morris dancing on the crumbling ruins of the Red Wall. Karma.

