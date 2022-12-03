Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Alistair Johnston played in all three of Canada's group matches at the World Cup

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee.

Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches.

He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Y﻿uki Kobayashi joining from Vissel Kobe.

Ange Postecoglou's reigning champions are nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"I'm delighted," the Celtic boss said. "He's someone we identified pretty early on as somebody we think can add to our club.

"He's had an interesting career path where he's had to work very hard to get to where he is, and we're very happy to conclude the deal and knowing he was going to the World Cup, I think he performed well there as well."

Johnston played for various clubs in Canada and the United States, before getting a move to Major League Soccer side Nashville in 2020, and went on to sign for Montreal a year later.

He made 39 appearances for the MLS outfit last term, scoring four goals. Johnston has 33 caps for Canada, and played 90 minutes in their defeats to Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco in Qatar.

The defender has family from Scotland and Ireland and said he was desperate to join "one of the biggest clubs in the world".

Johnston added: "Just to hear that this was a club that was interested in me, and to see the project the coaching staff have, and the progress that this team and this club continues to make in Europe as well, it's really exciting."

"Ange really was the one who sold me on it. I think for every single footballer, you want it to be the perfect fit.

"You want to go somewhere that, not only do you feel that you're a part of something and you feel that you're wanted, but at the same time, it's a good sporting fit as well."