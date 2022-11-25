Close menu

World Cup 2022: Wales reaching last 16 will be difficult - Gareth Bale after loss to Iran

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Wales captain Gareth Bale has said qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup "will be difficult" after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Iran.

Robert Page's side have one point from two games and must beat England to stand any chance of progressing.

Stoppage-time goals by Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the defeat for Wales, who also had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off.

"It's gutting - there's no other way to say it," Bale said.

Manager Page was scathing in his assessment of Wales' performance, which he described as "nowhere near the levels we've set".

He added: "When there are so many off days, there is only one outcome. It's a difficult changing room at the minute, but we will be ready [against England]."

Bale struggled to make any impact against a rejuvenated Iran, who bounced back from their opening 6-2 defeat by England with a vibrant performance.

So often Wales' talisman, Bale had the fewest touches (36) of any outfield player who was on for the whole game, and managed only one shot on goal.

He also received the lowest score in BBC Sport's player rater for his performance (2.56), with team-mate Aaron Ramsey only slightly above him on 2.63.

"We fought till the end but it's difficult when you go down to 10 men in the World Cup against good teams," Bale added.

"We have to keep going and we have to pick ourselves up straight away. It will be difficult now, but we have to try to beat England - it's as simple as that."

'Wales can't keep relying on Bale'

Bale's negligible influence was picked apart by BBC pundits, with former Wales defender James Collins saying the captain will be aware his performance "was not what we'd expect".

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward moved to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in the summer, but has only started two games in the United States.

He was also quiet in Wales' opener against the USA, but scored a late penalty to rescue a draw.

And concerns are building about Wales' possible over-dependence on the 33-year-old.

"We can't keep relying on Bale to dig us out of trouble by doing something magic or scoring a worldie goal," said Collins on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He knows he has not performed to the levels we're used to and we expect more."

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin went further, saying: "If his name was not Gareth Bale, he would have been taken off in the game and he would not play in the next.

"He had no impact and did not try to go past anybody. We know Bale from the past and that did not look like the same guy."

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 13:33

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 13:32

    Difficult - that's an understatement. If Wales can drag an international game of football down to the level of a Sunday morning league game then perhaps they'll have a good old fashioned chance from a set-piece. If England manage to avoid that and play football there's every chance they'll stick a few past this Welsh team.

  • Comment posted by StroudRoller, today at 13:32

    That was a very painful watch, sad to see a team with over the hill star players get beaten by an inspired, albeit limited Iran.

  • Comment posted by Santiago, today at 13:32

    Nice to get that ‘Scotland disaster buzz’ even though we’re not there. Thanks Wales!

  • Comment posted by DrJ, today at 13:31

    To paraphrase a famous philosopher from Torquay - Perhaps we could get Bale on Mastermind; specialist subject - the bleeding obvious.

  • Comment posted by Mad Dog, today at 13:31

    Thanks to your insipid performance, Gareth

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 13:31

    Unlucky Wales, was hoping you would get through, but as an Englishman will not be able to cheer you on in the last match.

    But please, never say 'it is only Iran' again

  • Comment posted by Stuh74, today at 13:31

    Remember Iceland in 2016? Would love to see the England players celebrating like that now. Although I suspect the English have have more class and humility

  • Comment posted by NeilH, today at 13:30

    Increasing the World Cup finals to 32 teams let in weaker sides, like Wales.
    It won’t be a shock if they don’t go through to the next round.

  • Comment posted by The Dude Abides, today at 13:30

    I thought Bale was woeful the other day (barely able to control the ball at times..). He upped that woefulness today.
    Imagine if Johnson had started with Bale to come on for last 20, surely better?

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 13:30

    Errrrrrrrrrr Impossible carrying you

  • Comment posted by Greg, today at 13:29

    Unless Rob Page stops making decisions based on sentiment rather than fitness, the last game against England could be a bloodbath. There are some good young players on the bench being overlooked for steptoe and son a.k.a Bale & Ramsey.

    Surely there best 11 doesn't include them?

  • Comment posted by Professor Slope, today at 13:29

    Sadly there’re out as I suspect Iran could get a point against USA and Wales will not beat England

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 13:29

    He's right you know. That's what happens when you're best players are not match fit. If Bale hadn't let his Real Madrid contract run down, he could have had more regular football and had more of an influence. Ramsey too. This is likely to be the last major tournament we will qualify for a while.

  • Comment posted by U21180998, today at 13:29

    Going home mr overrated!

  • Comment posted by Has oni oyi oni ony, today at 13:28

    Argentina 78 .
    Scotland beat by Peru .
    Drew with Iran .
    All doom and gloom .then they had to beat Holland .no chance the pundits said
    Guess what .they did .remember Archie Gemmell screamer
    All is not lost you just have to beat England .
    Believe

    • Reply posted by chippybradysleftfoot, today at 13:32

      chippybradysleftfoot replied:
      And they were eliminated…

  • Comment posted by BessantJ, today at 13:28

    No, me having a comfortable bowel movement after that 4 cheese pizza will be difficult. Wales making the knock outs will be almost impossible.

  • Comment posted by SoupPlate, today at 13:28

    2 assists for super-sub Joe Allen!

    • Reply posted by Papa Bear, today at 13:30

      Papa Bear replied:
      Ooooh, that's harsh

  • Comment posted by chippybradysleftfoot, today at 13:27

    Gareth regularly filmed laughing after England defeats, can’t expect any sympathy from beyond the Valleys. Time to retire from International football too, he was rubbish today.

    • Reply posted by More Like It, today at 13:31

      More Like It replied:
      true to say that another once great player is now a liability when he starts games

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 13:27

    Both Wales and England along with the other home nations are useless when it comes to football which is mad considering even simpletons can play it, if they were that good they wouldn't have been relegated a couple of months ago. Time to have a team GB, it might actually improve them all!

    • Reply posted by Lapenm, today at 13:28

      Lapenm replied:
      Team gb would consist of just the England players as the other home nations are trash.

