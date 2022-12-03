Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have made contact with the representatives of Egypt and Al Ahly attacking midfielder Mohamed Magdy about a potential move. (Football Scotland) external-link

South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, who has been linked with Celtic, describes himself as a number nine. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker is attracting interest across Europe. (Record) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale does not believe Celtic's squad is better than his. (Record) external-link

But Beale warns underperforming players to improve or they could be moved on in January. (Sun) external-link

And Beale has been promised funds to add to his squad. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Beale admits Rangers "have underdog status right now" with Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Beale can restore midfielder Glen Kamara's form. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are ready to show they are still Scotland's third force, says Alan Forrest. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Hearts have sent two more youngsters, Arron Darge and Aiden Denholm, over to Spain for their winter training campaign. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link