Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Cho Gue-sung, Mohamed Magdy, Rangers, Beale
Celtic have made contact with the representatives of Egypt and Al Ahly attacking midfielder Mohamed Magdy about a potential move. (Football Scotland)
South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, who has been linked with Celtic, describes himself as a number nine. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker is attracting interest across Europe. (Record)
Rangers manager Michael Beale does not believe Celtic's squad is better than his. (Record)
But Beale warns underperforming players to improve or they could be moved on in January. (Sun)
And Beale has been promised funds to add to his squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Beale admits Rangers "have underdog status right now" with Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. (Record)
Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Beale can restore midfielder Glen Kamara's form. (Sunday Mail)
Heart of Midlothian are ready to show they are still Scotland's third force, says Alan Forrest. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Hearts have sent two more youngsters, Arron Darge and Aiden Denholm, over to Spain for their winter training campaign. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is impressed with the tempo shown by his players in training before the friendly games with Motherwell and Fraserburgh. (Courier - subscription required)