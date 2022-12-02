Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Rangers, Wilson, Hearts, Rowles
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic striker Georgos Giakoumakis could leave the club in January after talks over a new contract stalled. (Express)
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects manager Ange Postecoglou to have good replacement lined up if Giakoumakis leaves. (Record)
Ex-Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup expects midfielder Glen Kamara to be central to new manager Michael Beale's plans. (Record)
Rangers director of football Ross Wilson has defended the club's signing and contract policy. (Sun)
Wilson is "absolutely sure" he has delivered on his mandate, while accepting there is "a load of work to do" in future transfer windows. (Record)
Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to offer teen right-back Jack Wylie a new contract to fend off interest from England's Premier League. (Sun)
Ex-Aberdeen manager Alex Smith backs Dons forwards Bojan Miovski and Luis Lopes to bring success to the club this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson believes defender Kye Rowles could make the Tynecastle club £2m but that value could rise to £10m if he performs well against Argentina's Lionel Messi for Australia at the World Cup. (Record)
Adapting his work-life balance made St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson a better manager, he says. (Courier - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson intends to maintain his game plan with away games against Rangers and Hearts on the horizon. (Record)