Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Rangers, Wilson, Hearts, Rowles

Last updated on

Gossip

Celtic striker Georgos Giakoumakis could leave the club in January after talks over a new contract stalled. (Express)external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects manager Ange Postecoglou to have good replacement lined up if Giakoumakis leaves. (Record)external-link

Ex-Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup expects midfielder Glen Kamara to be central to new manager Michael Beale's plans. (Record)external-link

Rangers director of football Ross Wilson has defended the club's signing and contract policy. (Sun)external-link

Wilson is "absolutely sure" he has delivered on his mandate, while accepting there is "a load of work to do" in future transfer windows. (Record)external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to offer teen right-back Jack Wylie a new contract to fend off interest from England's Premier League. (Sun)external-link

Ex-Aberdeen manager Alex Smith backs Dons forwards Bojan Miovski and Luis Lopes to bring success to the club this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson believes defender Kye Rowles could make the Tynecastle club £2m but that value could rise to £10m if he performs well against Argentina's Lionel Messi for Australia at the World Cup. (Record)external-link

Adapting his work-life balance made St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson a better manager, he says. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson intends to maintain his game plan with away games against Rangers and Hearts on the horizon. (Record)external-link

