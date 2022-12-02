Match ends, Korea Republic 2, Portugal 1.
Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea a sensational injury-time victory over Portugal that meant they beat Uruguay to a last-16 place on goals scored.
Hwang ran onto Son Heung-min's pass in the 91st minute to round off a rapid break and start wild celebrations from his side's fans in the stands.
South Korea had needed to win to stand any chance of joining Portugal in the knockout stage, but even following the final whistle, their progress was not secured.
On the pitch and in the stands, players and supporters watched the final moments of Uruguay's game with Ghana, knowing another goal for the South American side would send them out.
When that 2-0 win was confirmed, a huge roar went around Education City Stadium, and South Korea were able to start the party for real.
Korea overcome bad start for a happy ending
Any hope of a happy ending for South Korea had seemed unlikely when they fell behind after only five minutes, with Portugal scoring with their first meaningful attack.
Diogo Dalot surged into the box from the right and from his cutback, Ricardo Horta was in the right place to sweep a first-time shot past Kim Seung-gyu and mark his World Cup debut with a goal.
That made South Korea's task even harder but falling behind failed to silence their thousands of noisy fans and the team soon responded.
Paulo Bento's side thought they had replied instantly when Kim Jin-su turned home the rebound after Diogo Costa saved Cho Gue-sung's flicked header, but the celebrations were cut short by a flag for offside.
An equaliser was not long in coming, however, and it followed another cross. This time a corner wasn't cleared and the ball hit Cristiano Ronaldo's back and rolled into the path of Kim Young-gwon, who could hardly miss from close range.
With Uruguay winning against Ghana, South Korea's route out of Group H was open again, but the goals they needed did not look like materialising.
Portugal, now safe as group winners, looked more likely to score, with Vitinha and Horta going close.
Tottenham star Son, so often his nation's hero, seemed to be trying to do too much himself and although he got plenty of power behind two long-range efforts, both were blocked.
At the start of stoppage time, it seemed South Korea were heading out, but they mounted one last attack after clearing a corner and this time Son played the pass instead of shooting himself.
He slipped Wolves forward Hwang clear to run into the area and deliver a cool finish to give this eventful World Cup group stage yet another twist.
South Korea's reward is a tie against the Group G winners, likely to be Brazil, while Portugal will face Switzerland, Cameroon or Serbia.
Player of the match
Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min
South Korea
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
9.15
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
8.88
- Squad number10Player nameLee Jae-SungAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number13Player nameSon Jun-HoAverage rating
8.48
- Squad number16Player nameHwang Ui-JoAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number19Player nameKim Young-GwonAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number9Player nameCho Gue-SungAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number18Player nameLee Kang-InAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number24Player nameCho Yu-MinAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number3Player nameKim Jin-SuAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number20Player nameKwon Kyung-WonAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number6Player nameHwang In-BeomAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number5Player nameJung Woo-YoungAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number15Player nameKim Moon-HwanAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number1Player nameKim Seung-gyuAverage rating
7.85
Portugal
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number10Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo HortaAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number20Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number22Player nameDiogo CostaAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number23Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number15Player nameRafael LeãoAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number18Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number14Player nameWilliam CarvalhoAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number6Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number16Player nameVitinhaAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number3Player namePepeAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number9Player nameAndré SilvaAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number17Player nameJoão MárioAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number24Player nameAntónio SilvaAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
3.77
Line-ups
South Korea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kim Seung-gyu
- 15Kim Moon-Hwan
- 20Kwon Kyung-Won
- 19Kim Young-GwonSubstituted forSon Jun-Hoat 81'minutes
- 3Kim Jin-Su
- 6Hwang In-Beom
- 5Jung Woo-Young
- 18Lee Kang-InBooked at 36minsSubstituted forHwang Ui-Joat 81'minutes
- 10Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Cho Gue-SungSubstituted forCho Yu-Minat 90+3'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
Substitutes
- 2Yoon Jong-Gyu
- 4Kim Min-Jae
- 8Paik Seung-Ho
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 12Song Bum-Keun
- 13Son Jun-Ho
- 14Hong Chul
- 16Hwang Ui-Jo
- 17Na Sang-Ho
- 21Cho Hyun-Woo
- 22Jeong Woo-Yeong
- 23Kim
- 24Cho Yu-Min
- 25Jeong
- 26Song Min-Kyu
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Diogo Costa
- 2Dalot
- 3Pepe
- 24António Silva
- 20Cancelo
- 23NunesSubstituted forJoão Palhinhaat 65'minutes
- 18NevesSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 65'minutes
- 16VitinhaSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 81'minutes
- 21Ricardo Horta
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 65'minutes
- 17João MárioSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 6João Palhinha
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 9André Silva
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 11João Félix
- 12Sá
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Rafael Leão
- 26Gonçalo Ramos
- Referee:
- Facundo Tello
- Attendance:
- 44,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Korea Republic 2, Portugal 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Korea Republic. Cho Yu-Min replaces Cho Gue-Sung.
Booking
Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Korea Republic 2, Portugal 1. Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Kim Moon-Hwan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Silva.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Portugal).
Post update
Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Son Jun-Ho (Korea Republic).
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Kim Moon-Hwan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Post update
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).
Post update
Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Son Jun-Ho (Korea Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. William Carvalho replaces João Mário.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Bernardo Silva replaces Vitinha.
Bye bye Uragay. Couldn't happen to a nicer football nation. Disgusting abuse of the officials at FT
Suarez blubbing again, whats not to love.
Well Done SK.
It feels like I forgot our anniversary, been accused of an affair and insulted her mother all in the space of 90 minutes.