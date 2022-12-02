Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group H
South KoreaSouth Korea2PortugalPortugal1

World Cup 2022: South Korea 2-1 Portugal: Late Hwang Hee-chan goal sends South Korea into last 16

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Education City Stadium, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea a sensational injury-time victory over Portugal that meant they beat Uruguay to a last-16 place on goals scored.

Hwang ran onto Son Heung-min's pass in the 91st minute to round off a rapid break and start wild celebrations from his side's fans in the stands.

South Korea had needed to win to stand any chance of joining Portugal in the knockout stage, but even following the final whistle, their progress was not secured.

On the pitch and in the stands, players and supporters watched the final moments of Uruguay's game with Ghana, knowing another goal for the South American side would send them out.

When that 2-0 win was confirmed, a huge roar went around Education City Stadium, and South Korea were able to start the party for real.

Korea overcome bad start for a happy ending

Any hope of a happy ending for South Korea had seemed unlikely when they fell behind after only five minutes, with Portugal scoring with their first meaningful attack.

Diogo Dalot surged into the box from the right and from his cutback, Ricardo Horta was in the right place to sweep a first-time shot past Kim Seung-gyu and mark his World Cup debut with a goal.

That made South Korea's task even harder but falling behind failed to silence their thousands of noisy fans and the team soon responded.

Paulo Bento's side thought they had replied instantly when Kim Jin-su turned home the rebound after Diogo Costa saved Cho Gue-sung's flicked header, but the celebrations were cut short by a flag for offside.

An equaliser was not long in coming, however, and it followed another cross. This time a corner wasn't cleared and the ball hit Cristiano Ronaldo's back and rolled into the path of Kim Young-gwon, who could hardly miss from close range.

With Uruguay winning against Ghana, South Korea's route out of Group H was open again, but the goals they needed did not look like materialising.

Portugal, now safe as group winners, looked more likely to score, with Vitinha and Horta going close.

Tottenham star Son, so often his nation's hero, seemed to be trying to do too much himself and although he got plenty of power behind two long-range efforts, both were blocked.

At the start of stoppage time, it seemed South Korea were heading out, but they mounted one last attack after clearing a corner and this time Son played the pass instead of shooting himself.

He slipped Wolves forward Hwang clear to run into the area and deliver a cool finish to give this eventful World Cup group stage yet another twist.

South Korea's reward is a tie against the Group G winners, likely to be Brazil, while Portugal will face Switzerland, Cameroon or Serbia.

Player of the match

Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min

with an average of 9.15

South Korea

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    9.15

  2. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    8.88

  3. Squad number10Player nameLee Jae-Sung
    Average rating

    8.50

  4. Squad number13Player nameSon Jun-Ho
    Average rating

    8.48

  5. Squad number16Player nameHwang Ui-Jo
    Average rating

    8.42

  6. Squad number19Player nameKim Young-Gwon
    Average rating

    8.42

  7. Squad number9Player nameCho Gue-Sung
    Average rating

    8.40

  8. Squad number18Player nameLee Kang-In
    Average rating

    8.38

  9. Squad number24Player nameCho Yu-Min
    Average rating

    8.35

  10. Squad number3Player nameKim Jin-Su
    Average rating

    8.35

  11. Squad number20Player nameKwon Kyung-Won
    Average rating

    8.27

  12. Squad number6Player nameHwang In-Beom
    Average rating

    8.24

  13. Squad number5Player nameJung Woo-Young
    Average rating

    8.21

  14. Squad number15Player nameKim Moon-Hwan
    Average rating

    8.13

  15. Squad number1Player nameKim Seung-gyu
    Average rating

    7.85

Portugal

  1. Squad number2Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    5.31

  2. Squad number10Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    5.16

  3. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Horta
    Average rating

    5.07

  4. Squad number20Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.93

  5. Squad number22Player nameDiogo Costa
    Average rating

    4.75

  6. Squad number23Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    4.72

  7. Squad number15Player nameRafael Leão
    Average rating

    4.71

  8. Squad number18Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    4.70

  9. Squad number14Player nameWilliam Carvalho
    Average rating

    4.56

  10. Squad number6Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    4.55

  11. Squad number16Player nameVitinha
    Average rating

    4.54

  12. Squad number3Player namePepe
    Average rating

    4.53

  13. Squad number9Player nameAndré Silva
    Average rating

    4.50

  14. Squad number17Player nameJoão Mário
    Average rating

    4.47

  15. Squad number24Player nameAntónio Silva
    Average rating

    4.41

  16. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    3.77

Line-ups

South Korea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kim Seung-gyu
  • 15Kim Moon-Hwan
  • 20Kwon Kyung-Won
  • 19Kim Young-GwonSubstituted forSon Jun-Hoat 81'minutes
  • 3Kim Jin-Su
  • 6Hwang In-Beom
  • 5Jung Woo-Young
  • 18Lee Kang-InBooked at 36minsSubstituted forHwang Ui-Joat 81'minutes
  • 10Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Cho Gue-SungSubstituted forCho Yu-Minat 90+3'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min

Substitutes

  • 2Yoon Jong-Gyu
  • 4Kim Min-Jae
  • 8Paik Seung-Ho
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 12Song Bum-Keun
  • 13Son Jun-Ho
  • 14Hong Chul
  • 16Hwang Ui-Jo
  • 17Na Sang-Ho
  • 21Cho Hyun-Woo
  • 22Jeong Woo-Yeong
  • 23Kim
  • 24Cho Yu-Min
  • 25Jeong
  • 26Song Min-Kyu

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Diogo Costa
  • 2Dalot
  • 3Pepe
  • 24António Silva
  • 20Cancelo
  • 23NunesSubstituted forJoão Palhinhaat 65'minutes
  • 18NevesSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 65'minutes
  • 16VitinhaSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 81'minutes
  • 21Ricardo Horta
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 65'minutes
  • 17João MárioSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 6João Palhinha
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 9André Silva
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 11João Félix
  • 12
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Rafael Leão
  • 26Gonçalo Ramos
Referee:
Facundo Tello
Attendance:
44,097

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Korea Republic 2, Portugal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Korea Republic 2, Portugal 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Korea Republic. Cho Yu-Min replaces Cho Gue-Sung.

  4. Booking

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Korea Republic 2, Portugal 1. Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a through ball following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Kim Moon-Hwan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Silva.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Portugal).

  9. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Son Jun-Ho (Korea Republic).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Kim Moon-Hwan.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by João Cancelo.

  15. Post update

    Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).

  16. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Dangerous play by Son Jun-Ho (Korea Republic).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. William Carvalho replaces João Mário.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Bernardo Silva replaces Vitinha.

Comments

353 comments

  • Comment posted by SaintG, today at 17:07

    Poor Luis. Literally couldn’t happen to a worse bloke

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:08

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Extraordinary South Korea! Never say die. Fantastic work rate and team effort.

  • Comment posted by NW1 Champion, today at 17:09

    Lovely to see a team of perennial cheats go out. Well done South Korea.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 17:11

      gadgyarab replied:
      "Lovely to see a team of perennial cheats go out." But England are still in??

  • Comment posted by JC Bath, today at 17:09

    What a disgrace Uruguay is to World football. Cheats and appalling losers! Good riddance the lot of them. Well done South Korea!

    • Reply posted by frazer, today at 17:21

      frazer replied:
      I feared for the referee at the end - Uruguay Couldn’t go out with any sense of dignity could they !

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 17:08

    Tried to watch this game but Vicki Sparks has the most annoying commentary voice in the world. Ended up watching the Uruguay v Ghana game which was a fantastic game, especially the last 10 minutes and injury time.

    • Reply posted by JoolzMF, today at 17:15

      JoolzMF replied:
      Completely agree.
      Had it on in the background whilst working from home, didn’t even realise Portugal had scored from the commentary provided.

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 17:10

    Lovely to see South Korea get through when you see the appalling behaviour by Uruguay players at the end of their game.

  • Comment posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 17:09

    Korea, I got goosebumps, oh wow!

    Bye bye Uragay. Couldn't happen to a nicer football nation. Disgusting abuse of the officials at FT

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:07

    The only trouble with this South Korean win is it didn't knock Portugal out... Yes, I know it couldn't, but it's a fantastic win for the Koreans and at least it's knocked Uruguay out. Both unlikeable sides, as far as I am concerned. Yay for S.Korea!

  • Comment posted by No, today at 17:10

    Well Suarez won't be getting another 'bite' at it ... lol

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:12

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Move on !!

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 17:09

    so happy those dirty uraguay cheats got knocked out. was watching both and suarez and co diving left right and centre. beautiful moment when both games showed suarez crying on the bench. well played south korea

  • Comment posted by Nachikethass, today at 17:09

    Oh,God! Suarez' face!! I am happy - Ghana must feel some redemption despite exit.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You only feel redemption if your team had gone through. Both Uruguay and Ghana go out of the World Cup

  • Comment posted by GARYS EARS, today at 17:12

    I actually think i cheered more that those horrible individuals Uruguay have gone out than I did when Sheffield Wednesday won their last match. Lovely Jubbly

  • Comment posted by leo_nordlioni, today at 17:11

    So glad Korea advanced at the expense of Uruguay, who could play so much better but instead focus on accosting the ref and play acting.

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 17:33

      Simon replied:
      The obvious play acting should be acted on by VAR and if the player is obviously faking injury (such as holding his face when no contact) they should be booked. Fifa should stop it.

  • Comment posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 17:09

    Karma comes back to bite Suarez in the butt, can he Handle it?

    • Reply posted by RatFace, today at 17:20

      RatFace replied:
      HAHAHAHAHA

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 17:12

    Well done South Korea.

    Suarez blubbing again, whats not to love.

  • Comment posted by Ozymandias, today at 17:11

    Is it just me that’s enjoying seeing Suarez cry?

    • Reply posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:14

      Cos-my-neighbour-said-so replied:
      Absolutely not !

  • Comment posted by Pre-Raphaelite, today at 17:11

    Thank you for knocking out Uruguay - awful players, divers, cheats, remonstrating with referee and barracking him at end of match with virtual physical assault.

    • Reply posted by Loomis, today at 17:17

      Loomis replied:
      Shame Portugal, who behave in exactly the same manner are still in it.

  • Comment posted by The Nook, today at 17:10

    Good to see Luis Suarez bite the dust instead of an opponent.
    Well Done SK.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 17:07

    What an exciting finish to both games but oh my ears.

    It feels like I forgot our anniversary, been accused of an affair and insulted her mother all in the space of 90 minutes.

    • Reply posted by C_mon you Robins, today at 17:14

      C_mon you Robins replied:
      Hattrick then!

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 17:10

    Uruguay are out. Couldn't have happened to a nicer team.

  • Comment posted by Coolio28251, today at 17:12

    Thank you South Korea for making my day, was beautiful seeing that cheating Uruguay team get booted out and Suarez the racist in tears 😂

    • Reply posted by fanofsport, today at 17:14

      fanofsport replied:
      Hopefully Argentina will follow

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3210927