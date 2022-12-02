Match ends, Ghana 0, Uruguay 2.
Uruguay beat Ghana but went out of the World Cup on goals scored as they finished third behind South Korea in Group H, despite Luiz Suarez's heroics.
The Uruguay striker played a major role in both of Uruguay's goals and the 35-year-old was in tears after the final whistle, following what may have been his last international.
Both goals were scored by Giorgio de Arrascaeta, the first a close-range header, the second a sublime volley.
In Group H's other game, South Korea's 2-1 victory over group winners Portugal was enough to take them through in second place.
Uruguay and South Korea both ended with a zero goal difference, but the side from Asia netted a total of four goals in their three games, with the South American team scoring just the two they managed against Ghana.
Suarez, whose handball in their previous meeting 12 years ago played a crucial role in sending his side through on that occasion, saw his shot fall into his De Arrascaeta's path for the opener, before the veteran former Liverpool striker followed it up with a glorious assist for the second.
There had been early penalty drama when Ghana striker Andre Ayew saw his spot-kick saved by Sergio Rochet at 0-0. The penalty was awarded by the referee after reviewing the goalkeeper's foul on Mohammed Kudus on the pitchside monitor.
Agony for Uruguay
One word was circulating in the build-up to this game - "revenge".
Ghana came into the grudge match with hopes of avenging the defeat from 2010, when Suarez handled the ball on the line and was sent off, before wildly celebrating Asamoah Gyan's miss from the resulting penalty.
Ghana lost the shootout that followed, and there was plenty of drama this time round too.
At 2-0 up, Uruguay thought they were progressing to the last 16, but news filtered through of South Korea's comeback against Portugal.
Suarez, who was subbed off on 65 minutes for Edinson Cavani, sat on the bench in disbelief as he was made aware of the final result in the other game.
At full-time, the emotional striker was consoled on the pitch by captain Diogo Godin - both veterans might have been seen in a Uruguay shirt for the last time.
Ghana should have taken the lead, but like Gyan in 2010, Andre Ayew failed to convert and it proved extremely costly.
Otto Addo's men needed some inspiration in the second period but were unable to find a way through an obdurate Uruguayan defence as Kudus saw a low drive tipped wide by Rochet late on.
Uruguay had scored twice before the break and with time running out they pushed for the winner, but Federico Valverde's effort was palmed away by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who also made a stunning stop to keep out Cavani's header.
Player of the match
KudusMohammed Kudus
Ghana
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameKudusAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number4Player nameSalisuAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number19Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number17Player nameBabaAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number21Player nameAbdul SamedAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number1Player nameAti-ZigiAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number22Player nameSulemanaAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number25Player nameSemenyoAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number11Player nameBukariAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number7Player nameFatawuAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number8Player nameKyerehAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number10Player nameA AyewAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number26Player nameSeiduAverage rating
5.97
Uruguay
Avg
- Squad number10Player namede ArrascaetaAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number23Player nameRochetAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number6Player nameBentancurAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number11Player nameNúñezAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number15Player nameValverdeAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number8Player namePellistriAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number24Player nameCanobbioAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number13Player nameVarelaAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number5Player nameVecinoAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number16Player nameOliveraAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number2Player nameGiménezAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number18Player nameGómezAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number7Player namede la CruzAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number21Player nameCavaniAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number19Player nameCoatesAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number9Player nameSuárezAverage rating
3.45
Line-ups
Ghana
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ati-Zigi
- 26SeiduBooked at 90mins
- 18Amartey
- 4Salisu
- 17Baba
- 5Partey
- 21Abdul SamedSubstituted forKyerehat 72'minutes
- 19WilliamsSubstituted forSemenyoat 72'minutes
- 10A AyewSubstituted forBukariat 45'minutes
- 9J AyewSubstituted forSulemanaat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 20KudusSubstituted forFatawuat 90+8'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 3Odoi
- 6Owusu
- 7Fatawu
- 8Kyereh
- 11Bukari
- 12Danlad
- 13Afriyie
- 14Mensah
- 15Aidoo
- 16Nurudeen
- 22Sulemana
- 23Djiku
- 24Sowah
- 25Semenyo
Uruguay
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Rochet
- 13Varela
- 2GiménezBooked at 90mins
- 19CoatesBooked at 87mins
- 16Olivera
- 8PellistriSubstituted forde la Cruzat 66'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 6BentancurSubstituted forVecinoat 34'minutes
- 10de ArrascaetaSubstituted forCanobbioat 80'minutes
- 9SuárezBooked at 60minsSubstituted forCavaniat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11NúñezBooked at 19minsSubstituted forGómezat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Muslera
- 3Godín
- 5Vecino
- 7de la Cruz
- 12Sosa
- 14Torreira
- 17Viña
- 18Gómez
- 20Torres
- 21Cavani
- 22Cáceres
- 24Canobbio
- 25Ugarte
- 26Rodríguez
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 43,443
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Booking
José Giménez (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ghana 0, Uruguay 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Alidu Seidu (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Maximiliano Gómez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alidu Seidu (Ghana).
Substitution
Substitution, Ghana. Issahaku Fatawu replaces Mohammed Kudus.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sebastián Coates (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Osman Bukari.
Post update
Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maximiliano Gómez (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana).
Post update
Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Ghana. Mohammed Kudus tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Partey (Ghana).
Post update
Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Uruguay. Nicolás de la Cruz tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
