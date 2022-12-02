Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Giorgio de Arrascaeta has now scored 12 goals for Uruguay

Uruguay beat Ghana but went out of the World Cup on goals scored as they finished third behind South Korea in Group H, despite Luiz Suarez's heroics.

The Uruguay striker played a major role in both of Uruguay's goals and the 35-year-old was in tears after the final whistle, following what may have been his last international.

Both goals were scored by Giorgio de Arrascaeta, the first a close-range header, the second a sublime volley.

In Group H's other game, South Korea's 2-1 victory over group winners Portugal was enough to take them through in second place.

Uruguay and South Korea both ended with a zero goal difference, but the side from Asia netted a total of four goals in their three games, with the South American team scoring just the two they managed against Ghana.

Suarez, whose handball in their previous meeting 12 years ago played a crucial role in sending his side through on that occasion, saw his shot fall into his De Arrascaeta's path for the opener, before the veteran former Liverpool striker followed it up with a glorious assist for the second.

There had been early penalty drama when Ghana striker Andre Ayew saw his spot-kick saved by Sergio Rochet at 0-0. The penalty was awarded by the referee after reviewing the goalkeeper's foul on Mohammed Kudus on the pitchside monitor.

Agony for Uruguay

One word was circulating in the build-up to this game - "revenge".

Ghana came into the grudge match with hopes of avenging the defeat from 2010, when Suarez handled the ball on the line and was sent off, before wildly celebrating Asamoah Gyan's miss from the resulting penalty.

Ghana lost the shootout that followed, and there was plenty of drama this time round too.

At 2-0 up, Uruguay thought they were progressing to the last 16, but news filtered through of South Korea's comeback against Portugal.

Suarez, who was subbed off on 65 minutes for Edinson Cavani, sat on the bench in disbelief as he was made aware of the final result in the other game.

At full-time, the emotional striker was consoled on the pitch by captain Diogo Godin - both veterans might have been seen in a Uruguay shirt for the last time.

Ghana should have taken the lead, but like Gyan in 2010, Andre Ayew failed to convert and it proved extremely costly.

Otto Addo's men needed some inspiration in the second period but were unable to find a way through an obdurate Uruguayan defence as Kudus saw a low drive tipped wide by Rochet late on.

Uruguay had scored twice before the break and with time running out they pushed for the winner, but Federico Valverde's effort was palmed away by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who also made a stunning stop to keep out Cavani's header.

Player of the match Kudus Mohammed Kudus with an average of 7.43 Ghana Ghana Ghana

Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Ghana Avg Squad number 20 Player name Kudus Average rating 7.43 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 7.08 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 7.01 Squad number 4 Player name Salisu Average rating 7.00 Squad number 19 Player name Williams Average rating 6.94 Squad number 17 Player name Baba Average rating 6.94 Squad number 21 Player name Abdul Samed Average rating 6.91 Squad number 1 Player name Ati-Zigi Average rating 6.90 Squad number 22 Player name Sulemana Average rating 6.85 Squad number 25 Player name Semenyo Average rating 6.75 Squad number 11 Player name Bukari Average rating 6.71 Squad number 7 Player name Fatawu Average rating 6.61 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.51 Squad number 8 Player name Kyereh Average rating 6.43 Squad number 10 Player name A Ayew Average rating 6.22 Squad number 26 Player name Seidu Average rating 5.97 Uruguay Avg Squad number 10 Player name de Arrascaeta Average rating 5.45 Squad number 23 Player name Rochet Average rating 5.06 Squad number 6 Player name Bentancur Average rating 4.98 Squad number 11 Player name Núñez Average rating 4.88 Squad number 15 Player name Valverde Average rating 4.83 Squad number 8 Player name Pellistri Average rating 4.58 Squad number 24 Player name Canobbio Average rating 4.40 Squad number 13 Player name Varela Average rating 4.39 Squad number 5 Player name Vecino Average rating 4.35 Squad number 16 Player name Olivera Average rating 4.34 Squad number 2 Player name Giménez Average rating 4.19 Squad number 18 Player name Gómez Average rating 4.19 Squad number 7 Player name de la Cruz Average rating 4.16 Squad number 21 Player name Cavani Average rating 4.13 Squad number 19 Player name Coates Average rating 4.11 Squad number 9 Player name Suárez Average rating 3.45

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Ghana Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Ati-Zigi 26 Seidu 18 Amartey 4 Salisu 17 Baba 5 Partey 21 Abdul Samed 19 Williams 10 A Ayew 9 J Ayew 20 Kudus 1 Ati-Zigi

26 Seidu Booked at 90mins

18 Amartey

4 Salisu

17 Baba

5 Partey

21 Abdul Samed Substituted for Kyereh at 72' minutes

19 Williams Substituted for Semenyo at 72' minutes

10 A Ayew Substituted for Bukari at 45' minutes

9 J Ayew Substituted for Sulemana at 45' minutes Booked at 86mins

20 Kudus Substituted for Fatawu at 90+8' minutes Substitutes 2 Lamptey

3 Odoi

6 Owusu

7 Fatawu

8 Kyereh

11 Bukari

12 Danlad

13 Afriyie

14 Mensah

15 Aidoo

16 Nurudeen

22 Sulemana

23 Djiku

24 Sowah

25 Semenyo Uruguay Formation 4-4-2 23 Rochet 13 Varela 2 Giménez 19 Coates 16 Olivera 8 Pellistri 15 Valverde 6 Bentancur 10 de Arrascaeta 9 Suárez 11 Núñez 23 Rochet

13 Varela

2 Giménez Booked at 90mins

19 Coates Booked at 87mins

16 Olivera

8 Pellistri Substituted for de la Cruz at 66' minutes

15 Valverde

6 Bentancur Substituted for Vecino at 34' minutes

10 de Arrascaeta Substituted for Canobbio at 80' minutes

9 Suárez Booked at 60mins Substituted for Cavani at 66' minutes Booked at 90mins

11 Núñez Booked at 19mins Substituted for Gómez at 80' minutes Substitutes 1 Muslera

3 Godín

5 Vecino

7 de la Cruz

12 Sosa

14 Torreira

17 Viña

18 Gómez

20 Torres

21 Cavani

22 Cáceres

24 Canobbio

25 Ugarte

26 Rodríguez Referee: Daniel Siebert Attendance: 43,443 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Ghana 0, Uruguay 2. Booking José Giménez (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card. Booking Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card. Full Time Second Half ends, Ghana 0, Uruguay 2. Post update Attempt saved. Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Booking Alidu Seidu (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Maximiliano Gómez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Alidu Seidu (Ghana). Substitution Substitution, Ghana. Issahaku Fatawu replaces Mohammed Kudus. Post update Attempt missed. Sebastián Coates (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edinson Cavani. Post update Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Osman Bukari. Post update Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Lawrence Ati-Zigi. Post update Attempt saved. Maximiliano Gómez (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani. Post update Attempt blocked. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba with a cross. Post update Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana). Post update Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Ghana. Mohammed Kudus tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside. Post update Foul by Thomas Partey (Ghana). Post update Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Offside, Uruguay. Nicolás de la Cruz tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds