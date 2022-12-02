Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group H
GhanaGhana0UruguayUruguay2

World Cup 2022: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay - De Arrascaeta scores twice

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Uruguay celebrate
Giorgio de Arrascaeta has now scored 12 goals for Uruguay

Uruguay beat Ghana but went out of the World Cup on goals scored as they finished third behind South Korea in Group H, despite Luiz Suarez's heroics.

The Uruguay striker played a major role in both of Uruguay's goals and the 35-year-old was in tears after the final whistle, following what may have been his last international.

Both goals were scored by Giorgio de Arrascaeta, the first a close-range header, the second a sublime volley.

In Group H's other game, South Korea's 2-1 victory over group winners Portugal was enough to take them through in second place.

Uruguay and South Korea both ended with a zero goal difference, but the side from Asia netted a total of four goals in their three games, with the South American team scoring just the two they managed against Ghana.

Suarez, whose handball in their previous meeting 12 years ago played a crucial role in sending his side through on that occasion, saw his shot fall into his De Arrascaeta's path for the opener, before the veteran former Liverpool striker followed it up with a glorious assist for the second.

There had been early penalty drama when Ghana striker Andre Ayew saw his spot-kick saved by Sergio Rochet at 0-0. The penalty was awarded by the referee after reviewing the goalkeeper's foul on Mohammed Kudus on the pitchside monitor.

Agony for Uruguay

One word was circulating in the build-up to this game - "revenge".

Ghana came into the grudge match with hopes of avenging the defeat from 2010, when Suarez handled the ball on the line and was sent off, before wildly celebrating Asamoah Gyan's miss from the resulting penalty.

Ghana lost the shootout that followed, and there was plenty of drama this time round too.

At 2-0 up, Uruguay thought they were progressing to the last 16, but news filtered through of South Korea's comeback against Portugal.

Suarez, who was subbed off on 65 minutes for Edinson Cavani, sat on the bench in disbelief as he was made aware of the final result in the other game.

At full-time, the emotional striker was consoled on the pitch by captain Diogo Godin - both veterans might have been seen in a Uruguay shirt for the last time.

Ghana should have taken the lead, but like Gyan in 2010, Andre Ayew failed to convert and it proved extremely costly.

Otto Addo's men needed some inspiration in the second period but were unable to find a way through an obdurate Uruguayan defence as Kudus saw a low drive tipped wide by Rochet late on.

Uruguay had scored twice before the break and with time running out they pushed for the winner, but Federico Valverde's effort was palmed away by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who also made a stunning stop to keep out Cavani's header.

Player of the match

KudusMohammed Kudus

with an average of 7.43

Ghana

Line-ups

Ghana

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ati-Zigi
  • 26SeiduBooked at 90mins
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Salisu
  • 17Baba
  • 5Partey
  • 21Abdul SamedSubstituted forKyerehat 72'minutes
  • 19WilliamsSubstituted forSemenyoat 72'minutes
  • 10A AyewSubstituted forBukariat 45'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forSulemanaat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 20KudusSubstituted forFatawuat 90+8'minutes

Uruguay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Rochet
  • 13Varela
  • 2GiménezBooked at 90mins
  • 19CoatesBooked at 87mins
  • 16Olivera
  • 8PellistriSubstituted forde la Cruzat 66'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 6BentancurSubstituted forVecinoat 34'minutes
  • 10de ArrascaetaSubstituted forCanobbioat 80'minutes
  • 9SuárezBooked at 60minsSubstituted forCavaniat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11NúñezBooked at 19minsSubstituted forGómezat 80'minutes

Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
43,443

Match Stats

Home TeamGhanaAway TeamUruguay
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ghana 0, Uruguay 2.

  2. Booking

    José Giménez (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ghana 0, Uruguay 2.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Booking

    Alidu Seidu (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Maximiliano Gómez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alidu Seidu (Ghana).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Ghana. Issahaku Fatawu replaces Mohammed Kudus.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sebastián Coates (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Osman Bukari.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maximiliano Gómez (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana).

  16. Post update

    Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Ghana. Mohammed Kudus tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Ghana).

  19. Post update

    Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Uruguay. Nicolás de la Cruz tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:11

    You would be very hard-pressed to find a more scummy, diving, cheating team than Uruguay.

    Got everything they deserved. Well done to South Korea

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 17:16

      bushmaster80 replied:
      The Atletico Madrid of international football.

  • Comment posted by ClaMaLou, today at 17:08

    The Tears of Suarez. A joy to behold!

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:06

    LOVE seeing the cheating Uruguay players cry and act like babies
    SUAREZ CRYING IS A BEAUTIFUL SIGHT !!!
    Payback for 2010

    • Reply posted by Family, today at 17:08

      Family replied:
      England will be next to go out. They have zero chance of winning it. Hope they don't win it and it's my national team.

  • Comment posted by Organic Kevin , today at 17:08

    Suarez in tears = PRICELESS

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 17:25

      AJ replied:
      Poor Suarez - It couldn't happen to a nicer bloke lol.. 😂 😂

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 17:12

    Did you see the Uruguayan players manhandling the officials at the end? FIFA need to ban them. South American footballers have form, don't they?

    • Reply posted by Pre-Raphaelite, today at 17:23

      Pre-Raphaelite replied:
      Will be a similar scenario if Argentina go down a goal or two.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:17

    I see why VAR didn't think it was a pen. Cavani clearly changed the path of his run to run in front of the Ghana defender as opposed to running after the ball. Classic Uruguayan tactics though and I feel zero sympathy for any of them. Go on South Korea!

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 17:23

      Paul replied:
      I agree, I saw it as a foul by Cavani on the defender.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 17:19

    Good riddance Uruguay. Horrible players and cheats.

    • Reply posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 17:26

      What the Dewson is going on replied:
      Has there ever been a worse sportsman as Luis Suarez? And his faux blubbering at the end made me reach for the sick bucket.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 17:07

    Ha Ha Ha - Suarez! Couldn't happen to a more ghastly person. And the tears as well! Reminder I must watch Silence of the Lambs again...

    • Reply posted by Look whats that over there, today at 17:19

      Look whats that over there replied:
      What a shock!

      Oh well, couldn't have happened to nicer, non-cheating, non-biting, non-racist, decent team like Uruguay.

      Someone please get me a tissue, im welling up and need to wipe away these crocodile tears

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 17:14

    Uruguay are the polar opposite of Japan.

    Zero respect, win-at-any-costs…
    Good riddance.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 17:32

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      They arrived at the world cup when it was too late for them.

  • Comment posted by KYV, today at 17:15

    Strong referee today helped to make a great football game. At least Cavani and Suarez can now concentrate on their diving careers for the next Olympics.

    • Reply posted by Topographic, today at 17:36

      Topographic replied:
      Strong as in he wasn't going to give a penalty to Uruguay no matter what?

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 17:07

    Disgraceful Uruguay at the end.....should be banned from next competition and fine all players involved

    • Reply posted by Family, today at 17:11

      Family replied:
      For remonstrating over a obvious pen not given. If that was kane we would be up in arms

  • Comment posted by Davet99, today at 17:06

    Good riddance to Uruguay. Professional cheats.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 17:18

    What are Shearer and Ferdinand on about?

    Cavani clearly puts his leg across the defender to imitate contact.

    How long have they been watching football??
    Of course Uruguayans are going to start throwing them to the floor! They needed a goal from nothing!

    • Reply posted by linusmay, today at 17:28

      linusmay replied:
      alan and reo just are just there to pacify the dimmos.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 17:12

    Uruguay players embarrassing themselves at the end and what about the irony of Luis Swarez whining for a penalty 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by ethiobanter, today at 17:14

    Revenge is settled for Ghana, Thank you South Korea

    • Reply posted by Topographic, today at 17:39

      Topographic replied:
      Revenge, they missed the penalties last time and this time. They are going home too, hollow revenge.

  • Comment posted by VTID, today at 17:08

    Bye bye Suarez
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Coolio28251, today at 17:14

    Ah diddums …. Suarez in tears … mission complete

    • Reply posted by maybe, today at 17:25

      maybe replied:
      Looked like he was faking the tears as well, the guy can't help himself.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 17:18

    Do Uruguayan football pundits look at the cheating highlights at half time?

    • Reply posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 17:22

      perfidiousalbion replied:
      Not enough time.....

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 17:08

    Find yourself a partner who goes down like a Uruguayan, but not one who cheats like one.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 17:17

    Giorgian de Arrascaeta should have seen a red card despicable challenge.

    Glad they are out and Suarez cry on the bench made my day hahahahahhaahahaha

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 17:39