FIFA World Cup - Group H
GhanaGhana15:00UruguayUruguay
Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Ghana v Uruguay

Luis Suarez handles a goal-bound effort in the World Cup quarter-final between Ghana and Uruguay in 2010
The only previous meeting between the sides saw Ghana denied a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup by a Luis Suarez handball
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Ghana could name the same side which beat South Korea 3-2 in their last match as they seek a victory which would guarantee they reach the last 16.

Uruguay remain without defender Ronald Araujo, who has not played since undergoing thigh surgery in September.

Head coach Diego Alonso switched to a back five for the defeat by Portugal.

He is expected to revert to a more attacking formation in a match his side must win to have a chance of reaching the knockout phase.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

The big issue for everyone in this group is that the runner-up goes through, but probably faces Brazil next.

My hunch is that Uruguay will get second spot. They gave everything in their defeat by Portugal and that desperation might bring them more joy here, although Ghana do carry a goal threat.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

  • The only previous encounter was the last-16 tie at the 2010 World Cup, which Uruguay won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg.
  • Andre Ayew is set to make his 10th World Cup appearance - only compatriot Asamoah Gyan and Cameroon's François Omam-Biyik (both 11) have played more for African sides.
  • The Uruguayans are in danger of failing to score in four successive World Cup matches for the first time in their history.
  • Uruguay have not lost their final match of a World Cup group stage since a 3-0 defeat versus Sweden in 1974.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 2nd December 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32109277
2USA31202115
3Iran310247-33
4Wales301216-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina32015236
2Poland31112204
3Mexico311123-14
4Saudi Arabia310235-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32016336
2Australia320134-16
3Tunisia31111104
4Denmark301213-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32104137
2Croatia31204135
3Belgium311112-14
4Canada300327-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
