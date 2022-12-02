Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group G
SerbiaSerbia2SwitzerlandSwitzerland3

World Cup 2022: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland - Swiss through after exciting victory

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at 974 Stadium in Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Switzerland sealed their place in the World Cup last 16 following an entertaining five-goal victory over Serbia to round off the group stage.

Switzerland, who knew a draw would be enough to qualify, took an early lead through former Stoke and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

Serbia turned it around in the first half, going 2-1 up with goals from Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and centre-forward partner Dusan Vlahovic - and they would have gone through as things stood.

The entertainment did not stop there though, as Switzerland's Breel Embolo equalised on the stroke of half-time when he poked in from close range.

With Serbia needing to win, the second half promised further twists but it was Switzerland who struck next - Embolo coolly flicking it on for Nottingham Forest's Remo Freuler to thump a half-volley into the net and make it 3-2 in their favour.

Further chances came for both sides but Switzerland held on to set up a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the next round, while Serbia are eliminated.

Swiss edge out Serbia in enthralling encounter

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated in front of the Serbia fans behind the goal

It was a game which swung back and forwards with both teams showing plenty of attacking intent and purpose.

Within 30 seconds of kick-off, Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had to pull off a smart triple save to block efforts from Granit Xhaka and Embolo.

That set the tone for the match and Serbia midfielder Andrija Zivkovic struck the post before Shaqiri put Switzerland in front when his low shot was deflected off Strahinja Pavlovic.

Shaqiri, who was jeered loudly by Serbia fans during the warm-up, ran straight over to them in celebration, putting his finger to his mouth and pointing to his name on the back of his shirt.

He caused controversy with his double eagle celebration in a 2-1 win over Serbia at the Russia World Cup four years ago.

Fulham striker Mitrovic responded moments later when he superbly headed a Dusan Tadic cross inside the far post and Serbia shortly went 2-1 up when Vlahovic squeezed a left-footed shot into the corner.

But there was more to come as Switzerland's Embolo equalised on the stroke of half-time, poking the ball over the line from close range after a great pass in by Silvan Widmer.

He later turned provider with a smart backheel flick to set up Freuler's matchwinner and from then on, Switzerland grew in stature and looked favourites to see out the victory.

Tensions flared towards the end as Xhaka was pushed in the chest by Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic and a retaliation earned both players a yellow card as Switzerland held out.

Player of the match

SchärFabian Schär

with an average of 8.26

Line-ups

Serbia

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23V Milinkovic-Savic
  • 4MilenkovicBooked at 90mins
  • 5VeljkovicSubstituted forGudeljat 55'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 2PavlovicBooked at 56mins
  • 14ZivkovicSubstituted forRadonjicat 78'minutes
  • 16LukicBooked at 90mins
  • 20S Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 47minsSubstituted forMaksimovicat 67'minutes
  • 17Kostic
  • 10TadicSubstituted forDjuricicat 78'minutes
  • 18VlahovicSubstituted forJovicat 55'minutes
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Erakovic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 8Gudelj
  • 11Jovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 15Babic
  • 19Racic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 22Lazovic
  • 24Ilic
  • 25Mladenovic
  • 26Grujic

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Kobel
  • 3WidmerBooked at 15mins
  • 22SchärBooked at 90mins
  • 5Akanji
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 8Freuler
  • 10XhakaBooked at 90mins
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forZakariaat 69'minutes
  • 15SowSubstituted forFernandesat 68'minutes
  • 17VargasBooked at 34minsSubstituted forFassnachtat 83'minutes
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forOkaforat 90+6'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fernandes
  • 6Zakaria
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Omlin
  • 14Aebischer
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Okafor
  • 20Frei
  • 25Rieder
  • 26Jashari
Referee:
Fernando Rapallini
Attendance:
41,378

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Serbia 2, Switzerland 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Serbia 2, Switzerland 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Jovic following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Filip Djuricic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (Switzerland).

  6. Booking

    Fabian Schär (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).

  9. Post update

    Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Noah Okafor (Switzerland).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

  12. Post update

    Silvan Widmer (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Noah Okafor replaces Breel Embolo.

  14. Booking

    Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland).

Comments

Join the conversation

279 comments

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 21:04

    Good riddance to the Serbs. After their antics in the dressing room the other day with the flag, they should be banned anyway - just like their Russian mates.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 21:09

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      After all Shaqiri's family went through at the hands of the Serbs, it's quite hilarious to see him dump them out of yet another international tournament.

      The guy is a big game player, always has been!

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 21:07

    Delighted that Serbia are out

    Awful team and even worse supporters

    • Reply posted by Maple-Co-Caine, today at 21:11

      Maple-Co-Caine replied:
      Sounds like you started watching football last week 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 21:04

    Serbia out. Uruguay out. An excellent day's football.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:09

      Sport Report replied:
      Emmentally happy with Switzerland going through

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 21:02

    Good riddance to Serbia, another team putting politics before football

    • Reply posted by stannoo, today at 21:06

      stannoo replied:
      Indeed. Surprised they didn't have the Z on the dressing room flag they got fined for.

  • Comment posted by nm1961, today at 21:07

    What a shame that the ruZZian-loving Serbs are going home….
    Oh dear, how sad, never mind.

    • Reply posted by Michael B, today at 21:55

      Michael B replied:
      Brainwashed

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:03

    Gotta love Xhaka, winding up the Serbians all game then a crotch grab to the bench got the spitting feathers.

    • Reply posted by Hoof Hearted, today at 21:08

      Hoof Hearted replied:
      Spotted it and it did trigger them a little!😂😂

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 21:06

    A deserved win for a multi cultural society over a white supremacist nation...well done

    • Reply posted by Maple-Co-Caine, today at 21:13

      Maple-Co-Caine replied:
      Reported for promoting ethnic hatred

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 21:09

    Serbia out.
    Uruguay out.
    The world is suddenly a better place.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What about Germany

  • Comment posted by theinternet_, today at 21:06

    Bye bye Serbia! You won't be missed

    • Reply posted by Football WC in 2092 in Greenland, today at 21:23

      Football WC in 2092 in Greenland replied:
      True

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 21:12

    I remember going to Budapest with a group of Sixth Form students. We went one evening to a bar near Heroes Square and there were a group of Serbians there with their trophy girlfriends. They were the most intimidating men I have ever met. No wonder they were led by Milosevic and support Putin. For Ukraine's sake, I am glad they are out of the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah. Those Serbians are a disgrace for invading Ukraine. Oh wait

  • Comment posted by maybe, today at 21:06

    I would like to be neutral, but I really wanted the Swiss to win that game.

  • Comment posted by DWood, today at 21:15

    So glad bad tempered Serbia got eliminated and ditto goes to the rent a thug team Uruquay. Shameful when the world is watching. The competition is so better off without these volatile teams, it goes way beyond emotions. Crimes against sport.

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 21:19

      stonesthrower replied:
      Adds to the drama. Well done to the Swiss, Cameroon and to Senegal on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by normaloister, today at 21:06

    Mitrovic is a *****
    Well done Switzerland

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 21:45

      my thoughts replied:
      Mitrovic is absolute class. Loon at his incredible goal scoring record for club and country. Jealous much.

  • Comment posted by Red83, today at 21:05

    The all inclusive serbia get there just desserts

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:08

    The Attitude and Behavior of some of these so called Professional Footballers is embarrassing, earlier it was Uruguay and now Serbia..

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 21:11

      Loadsamoney replied:
      It’s known as “culture”…. Must criticise though.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:14

    Serbia knocked out and Novak is not a happy man tonight.

  • Comment posted by Matthew1974, today at 21:19

    Federer beats Djokovic by 3 sets to 2

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:21

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      😂 Nice one!

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 21:06

    We’ve all got to get back Switzerland next game. Let’s send Penaldo home blubbing

    • Reply posted by Football WC in 2092 in Greenland, today at 21:24

      Football WC in 2092 in Greenland replied:
      Would be great

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:05

    Great result for the Swiss.. well deserved or should that be well De-Serbed!!!!