FIFA World Cup - Group G
CameroonCameroon1BrazilBrazil0

World Cup 2022 - Cameroon 1-0 Brazil: Cameroon out despite win over Brazil

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Lusail Stadium

Cameroon defeated a Brazil side resting a host of regulars but still saw their World Cup campaign ended after an entertaining encounter at Lusail Stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar header the winner in stoppage time but his joy immediately turned to disappointment as he was given a second yellow card for taking his shirt off.

Cameroon had acquitted themselves well throughout as Bryan Mbuemo brought an outstanding save from Manchester City's Ederson, deputising for Liverpool keeper Alisson, but Switzerland's victory over Serbia ended the African team's chances of reaching the last 16.

With his side having already qualified after their first two games, Brazil coach Tite made 10 changes and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli took the chance to impress with a fine performance in which he was thwarted on several occasions by Cameroon keeper Devis Epassy.

The pre-tournament favourites finished top of Group G despite the loss and now meet South Korea in the knockout phase after their dramatic late win against Portugal saw them edge out Uruguay, who beat Ghana, on goals scored.

Brazil on cruise control

Brazil were in the comfort zone after winning their group games against Serbia and Switzerland, affording coach Tite the opportunity to shuffle his powerful squad while demonstrating the range of resources at his disposal.

They may have lost this game, but with qualification assured Tite may not be too disappointed at the defeat as it did not inflict any damage on their group standing, and he now has fresh legs for when the knockout stage starts.

Arsenal's 21-year-old Martinelli was Brazil's outstanding performer, with Cameroon keeper Epassy producing fine stops from an early header, and a shot destined for the top corner in the second half.

Martinelli's tireless running combined with quality proved a thorn in Cameroon's side and made an eloquent case for his inclusion should Tite wish to make changes as the World Cup progresses.

Brazil have shown enough in their two victories to justify the pre-tournament optimism surrounding their chances - now they will hope Neymar, who acclaimed the fans with his team-mates on the pitch after the final whistle, can recover from the ankle injury sustained against Serbia in time to make his expected contribution.

Cameroon bow out in style

Cameroon may be out of the World Cup but Rigobert Song's side certainly added to the quality and excitement that has marked the group stages here in Qatar.

Brazil had most of the chances at Lusail Stadium but Cameroon were always in the game and posed a threat, which came to fruition when the extrovert Aboubakar directed his header past Ederson during nine minutes of stoppage time.

He paid the price for ripping his shirt off in celebration as referee Ismail Elfath almost apologetically pulled out a second yellow card, followed by the red.

Goalkeeper Epassy also distinguished himself, particularly at the expense of Martinelli, to earn the award as man of the match.

Cameroon were ultimately undone by their opening-game defeat against Switzerland but showed character and quality to fight back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw against Serbia, and then beat mighty Brazil in front of 85,986 fans here in Lusail.

"The Indomitable Lions" may be going home but they have certainly had their moments in Qatar.

Player of the match

AboubakarVincent Aboubakar

with an average of 7.75

Cameroon

  1. Squad number10Player nameAboubakar
    Average rating

    7.75

  2. Squad number20Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    7.53

  3. Squad number22Player nameNtcham
    Average rating

    7.51

  4. Squad number2Player nameNgom Mbekeli
    Average rating

    7.34

  5. Squad number13Player nameChoupo-Moting
    Average rating

    7.34

  6. Squad number12Player nameToko-Ekambi
    Average rating

    7.32

  7. Squad number8Player nameAnguissa
    Average rating

    7.21

  8. Squad number6Player nameNgamaleu
    Average rating

    6.97

  9. Squad number15Player nameKunde
    Average rating

    6.94

  10. Squad number25Player nameTolo
    Average rating

    6.89

  11. Squad number4Player nameWooh
    Average rating

    6.88

  12. Squad number19Player nameCollins Fai
    Average rating

    6.73

  13. Squad number24Player nameEbosse
    Average rating

    6.73

  14. Squad number16Player nameEpassy
    Average rating

    6.42

Brazil

  1. Squad number26Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.35

  2. Squad number17Player nameBruno Guimarães
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number18Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.88

  4. Squad number15Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    6.11

  5. Squad number13Player nameDani Alves
    Average rating

    5.80

  6. Squad number21Player nameRodrygo
    Average rating

    5.69

  7. Squad number14Player nameÉder Militão
    Average rating

    5.60

  8. Squad number19Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    5.57

  9. Squad number23Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.51

  10. Squad number16Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    5.39

  11. Squad number24Player nameBremer
    Average rating

    5.25

  12. Squad number4Player nameMarquinhos
    Average rating

    5.22

  13. Squad number11Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    5.20

  14. Squad number8Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.18

  15. Squad number22Player nameÉverton Ribeiro
    Average rating

    4.77

  16. Squad number25Player namePedro
    Average rating

    4.58

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Epassy
  • 19Fai CollinsBooked at 32mins
  • 4Wooh
  • 24Ebosse
  • 25ToloBooked at 6mins
  • 15KundeBooked at 28minsSubstituted forNtchamat 68'minutes
  • 8Anguissa
  • 20MbeumoSubstituted forToko-Ekambiat 64'minutes
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 6NgamaleuSubstituted forNgom Mbekeliat 86'minutes
  • 10AboubakarBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 2Ngom Mbekeli
  • 5Ondoua
  • 7Nkoudou
  • 9Nsame
  • 11Bassogog
  • 12Toko-Ekambi
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 17Mbaizo
  • 22Ntcham
  • 26Marou

Brazil

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Ederson
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 14MilitãoBooked at 7mins
  • 24Bremer
  • 16Alex TellesSubstituted forMarquinhosat 54'minutes
  • 8FredSubstituted forBruno Guimarãesat 55'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 15Fabinho
  • 19AntonySubstituted forRaphinhaat 79'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forÉverton Ribeiroat 55'minutes
  • 26Martinelli
  • 18Gabriel JesusSubstituted forPedroat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 5Casemiro
  • 7Lucas Paquetá
  • 9Richarlison
  • 11Raphinha
  • 12Weverton
  • 17Bruno Guimarães
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Éverton Ribeiro
  • 25Pedro
Referee:
Ismail Elfath
Attendance:
85,986

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cameroon 1, Brazil 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cameroon 1, Brazil 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Marquinhos.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marquinhos with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marquinhos with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) for excessive celebration.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Cameroon 1, Brazil 0. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jerome Ngom Mbekeli with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Christopher Wooh.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli replaces Moumi Ngamaleu.

  12. Booking

    Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Brazil).

  14. Post update

    Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Christopher Wooh.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.

  17. Booking

    Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher Wooh (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karl Toko-Ekambi with a cross following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

400 comments

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:07

    Interviewer: “Cameroon what did you achieve at this world cup?”

    Cameroon official: “We beat Brazil to ensure no team finished with a perfect record in the group stage”.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Canada and Qatar lost all their games. Thats a perfect record

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 21:08

    Chris Sutton needs to wind his neck in with his spiteful comments about the Cameroon team, at least they beat Brazil, not like England, Scotland, Wales nor ROI, well done Cameroon and a very well taken goal it was.

    • Reply posted by Ronky, today at 21:10

      Ronky replied:
      But unlike England Cameroon are out

  • Comment posted by Flowforth, today at 21:11

    These pundits never learn. Joe Cole: "There's no way Cameroon can keep them out for another 45." Every time they get sycophantic about a team, talking about how invincible they are, that team loses. Argentina, Spain, France, Portugal, and now Brazil. Awful punditry - they'd be better getting fans off the street.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Joe Cole has gone worse since switching from BT Sport to ITV Sport

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:06

    Aboubakar, you are a goddamn legend! That put a massive smile on my face.

    • Reply posted by U18236519, today at 21:10

      U18236519 replied:
      No team has won 3 group games this world cup 🤯

  • Comment posted by Eddie Krausse, today at 21:15

    Interesting fact: If Serbia had equalized, which they almost did with the last kick, Switzerland and Cameroon would be tied on points, GD, and goals for. So fair play would have been the decider and that red card by Aboubakar for taking his shirt off will have knocked Cameroon out.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Ohh man imagine. Also, had the Swiss scored another, they would've topped the group and Brazil would've played Portugal... on the England side of the draw!

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:06

    I have never ever understood why a footballer feels the need to rip off their shirt following a goal, knowing it will lead to a booking and in this case, a sending off.

    In the end it didn't matter as Switzerland won anyway but being a man down and needing a goal in another situation just shows what a completely pointless act it is and it's tarnished his winning goal.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:10

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      It didn't tarnish anything. Cameroon still won and the red card makes no difference. If Serbia scored to make it a draw, then you have a good point.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 21:10

    The outstanding winners so far, bet365.

    • Reply posted by Ronky, today at 21:14

      Ronky replied:
      Other bookies are available, this is the BBC you know!

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 21:07

    Can we stop pretending that Brazil are on another level?

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 21:10

      Cole replied:
      Brazil 2nd starting XI, maybe.

  • Comment posted by Rambino, today at 21:10

    Love watching Cameroon. Have done since the days of Roger Miller. They are so exciting to watch. Its a shame they're gone. But what a way to bow out.

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 21:20

      Firebrigade replied:
      They were rubbish lol, remember this is Brazil's B team and even then Brazil controlled the game

  • Comment posted by realdeal, today at 21:07

    Brazil today are just average. Remember when they used to be wondrous to watch and were feared. 1982 was the last great Brazil side… pure unadulterated talent that was undone by Rossi. The Brazil of today are a poor shadow

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 21:09

      Cole replied:
      I mean.... they rested basically their entire first team. Not exactly a fair comparison by any stretch.

  • Comment posted by jmf, today at 21:16

    Only brazil player that deserves a good score was that kid martinelli, the rest of them at best a 5

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 21:17

      2miners replied:
      Arsenal fan 😂

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 21:07

    Brazil are bang average & massively overhyped! I’ve just said what many of you must also be thinking!

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 21:10

      Cole replied:
      This is their second string team lol.

  • Comment posted by Haveawalkinmyshoes, today at 21:28

    Well done Cameroon. You may be out but you beat Brazil. A pleasure to watch.

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 21:11

    So that makes England the best performing team in the group stages.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 21:14

      djw replied:
      It’s coming home

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:08

    Aboubakar? KING! Now THAT'S HOW YOU EXIT A WORLD CUP! Great finish and great winner. Brazil are beatable and Dai Han Min Guk, because I LOVE CHAOS!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We know that's why you are a NO Saints fan. 😁

  • Comment posted by Erick Miyaba, today at 21:29

    Poor Chris Sutton spot on again. Always foul-mouthed and exuding open bias against African teams even where they deserve credit. He's on record saying Cameroon would be walloped. I'm happy all, yes all his predictions involving African teams have failed spectacularly!

    • Reply posted by mywifehas20horsesand1duck, today at 22:09

      mywifehas20horsesand1duck replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:15

    Lee Dixon is shocking! How does he get to commentate on football matches is beyond me!
    Karen carney is rubbish aswell!

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 21:25

    Also getting sick of the camera turning to Infantino all the time whenever he is at a game. It is pathetic & with 7 of the 8 3rd place teams getting knocked out with 4 points maybe he needs to consider the structure of the next WC & make it 12 groups of 4 teams with 8 of the 12 3rd best teams qualifying for the round of 32 instead of the pathetic 16 groups of 3 teams…

    • Reply posted by DrMeister, today at 21:40

      DrMeister replied:
      I keep thinking it’s Belgium Martinez!

  • Comment posted by MVC4Real, today at 21:16

    African or Asian teams are good enough to win the World Cup. Only a matter of time, with belief and good refereeing they can emerge victorious.

    • Reply posted by Fanshawe Smythe, today at 21:39