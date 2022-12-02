Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Cameroon defeated a Brazil side resting a host of regulars but still saw their World Cup campaign ended after an entertaining encounter at Lusail Stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar header the winner in stoppage time but his joy immediately turned to disappointment as he was given a second yellow card for taking his shirt off.

Cameroon had acquitted themselves well throughout as Bryan Mbuemo brought an outstanding save from Manchester City's Ederson, deputising for Liverpool keeper Alisson, but Switzerland's victory over Serbia ended the African team's chances of reaching the last 16.

With his side having already qualified after their first two games, Brazil coach Tite made 10 changes and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli took the chance to impress with a fine performance in which he was thwarted on several occasions by Cameroon keeper Devis Epassy.

The pre-tournament favourites finished top of Group G despite the loss and now meet South Korea in the knockout phase after their dramatic late win against Portugal saw them edge out Uruguay, who beat Ghana, on goals scored.

Brazil on cruise control

Brazil were in the comfort zone after winning their group games against Serbia and Switzerland, affording coach Tite the opportunity to shuffle his powerful squad while demonstrating the range of resources at his disposal.

They may have lost this game, but with qualification assured Tite may not be too disappointed at the defeat as it did not inflict any damage on their group standing, and he now has fresh legs for when the knockout stage starts.

Arsenal's 21-year-old Martinelli was Brazil's outstanding performer, with Cameroon keeper Epassy producing fine stops from an early header, and a shot destined for the top corner in the second half.

Martinelli's tireless running combined with quality proved a thorn in Cameroon's side and made an eloquent case for his inclusion should Tite wish to make changes as the World Cup progresses.

Brazil have shown enough in their two victories to justify the pre-tournament optimism surrounding their chances - now they will hope Neymar, who acclaimed the fans with his team-mates on the pitch after the final whistle, can recover from the ankle injury sustained against Serbia in time to make his expected contribution.

Cameroon bow out in style

Cameroon may be out of the World Cup but Rigobert Song's side certainly added to the quality and excitement that has marked the group stages here in Qatar.

Brazil had most of the chances at Lusail Stadium but Cameroon were always in the game and posed a threat, which came to fruition when the extrovert Aboubakar directed his header past Ederson during nine minutes of stoppage time.

He paid the price for ripping his shirt off in celebration as referee Ismail Elfath almost apologetically pulled out a second yellow card, followed by the red.

Goalkeeper Epassy also distinguished himself, particularly at the expense of Martinelli, to earn the award as man of the match.

Cameroon were ultimately undone by their opening-game defeat against Switzerland but showed character and quality to fight back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw against Serbia, and then beat mighty Brazil in front of 85,986 fans here in Lusail.

"The Indomitable Lions" may be going home but they have certainly had their moments in Qatar.

Player of the match Aboubakar Vincent Aboubakar with an average of 7.75 Cameroon Cameroon Cameroon

Brazil Brazil Brazil Cameroon Avg Squad number 10 Player name Aboubakar Average rating 7.75 Squad number 20 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 7.53 Squad number 22 Player name Ntcham Average rating 7.51 Squad number 2 Player name Ngom Mbekeli Average rating 7.34 Squad number 13 Player name Choupo-Moting Average rating 7.34 Squad number 12 Player name Toko-Ekambi Average rating 7.32 Squad number 8 Player name Anguissa Average rating 7.21 Squad number 6 Player name Ngamaleu Average rating 6.97 Squad number 15 Player name Kunde Average rating 6.94 Squad number 25 Player name Tolo Average rating 6.89 Squad number 4 Player name Wooh Average rating 6.88 Squad number 19 Player name Collins Fai Average rating 6.73 Squad number 24 Player name Ebosse Average rating 6.73 Squad number 16 Player name Epassy Average rating 6.42 Brazil Avg Squad number 26 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 7.35 Squad number 17 Player name Bruno Guimarães Average rating 7.12 Squad number 18 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 6.88 Squad number 15 Player name Fabinho Average rating 6.11 Squad number 13 Player name Dani Alves Average rating 5.80 Squad number 21 Player name Rodrygo Average rating 5.69 Squad number 14 Player name Éder Militão Average rating 5.60 Squad number 19 Player name Antony Average rating 5.57 Squad number 23 Player name Ederson Average rating 5.51 Squad number 16 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 5.39 Squad number 24 Player name Bremer Average rating 5.25 Squad number 4 Player name Marquinhos Average rating 5.22 Squad number 11 Player name Raphinha Average rating 5.20 Squad number 8 Player name Fred Average rating 5.18 Squad number 22 Player name Éverton Ribeiro Average rating 4.77 Squad number 25 Player name Pedro Average rating 4.58

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Cameroon Formation 4-2-3-1 16 Epassy 19 Fai Collins 4 Wooh 24 Ebosse 25 Tolo 15 Kunde 8 Anguissa 20 Mbeumo 13 Choupo-Moting 6 Ngamaleu 10 Aboubakar 16 Epassy

19 Fai Collins Booked at 32mins

4 Wooh

24 Ebosse

25 Tolo Booked at 6mins

15 Kunde Booked at 28mins Substituted for Ntcham at 68' minutes

8 Anguissa

20 Mbeumo Substituted for Toko-Ekambi at 64' minutes

13 Choupo-Moting

6 Ngamaleu Substituted for Ngom Mbekeli at 86' minutes

10 Aboubakar Booked at 90mins Substitutes 1 Ngapandouetnbu

2 Ngom Mbekeli

5 Ondoua

7 Nkoudou

9 Nsame

11 Bassogog

12 Toko-Ekambi

14 Oum Gouet

17 Mbaizo

22 Ntcham

26 Marou Brazil Formation 4-2-3-1 23 Ederson 13 Alves da Silva 14 Militão 24 Bremer 16 Alex Telles 8 Fred 15 Fabinho 19 Antony 21 Rodrygo 26 Martinelli 18 Gabriel Jesus 23 Ederson

13 Alves da Silva

14 Militão Booked at 7mins

24 Bremer

16 Alex Telles Substituted for Marquinhos at 54' minutes

8 Fred Substituted for Bruno Guimarães at 55' minutes Booked at 85mins

15 Fabinho

19 Antony Substituted for Raphinha at 79' minutes

21 Rodrygo Substituted for Éverton Ribeiro at 55' minutes

26 Martinelli

18 Gabriel Jesus Substituted for Pedro at 64' minutes Substitutes 1 Alisson

3 Thiago Silva

4 Marquinhos

5 Casemiro

7 Lucas Paquetá

9 Richarlison

11 Raphinha

12 Weverton

17 Bruno Guimarães

20 Vinícius Júnior

22 Éverton Ribeiro

25 Pedro Referee: Ismail Elfath Attendance: 85,986 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Cameroon 1, Brazil 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Cameroon 1, Brazil 0. Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Marquinhos. Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marquinhos with a headed pass. Post update Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marquinhos with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Pedro (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross. Dismissal Second yellow card to Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Cameroon 1, Brazil 0. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jerome Ngom Mbekeli with a cross. Post update Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Christopher Wooh. Post update Attempt missed. Pedro (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha. Substitution Substitution, Cameroon. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli replaces Moumi Ngamaleu. Booking Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Brazil). Post update Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Christopher Wooh. Post update Attempt blocked. Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross. Booking Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon). Post update Attempt missed. Christopher Wooh (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karl Toko-Ekambi with a cross following a corner. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

