League Two
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45WalsallWalsall
Venue: The Eco-Power Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Williams
  • 4Anderson
  • 3Maxwell
  • 10Rowe
  • 33Close
  • 8Clayton
  • 14Biggins
  • 18Woltman
  • 9Miller

Substitutes

  • 5Olowu
  • 11Taylor
  • 13Jones
  • 15Long
  • 19Seaman
  • 21Hurst
  • 22Agard

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 30Bennett
  • 17Earing
  • 8Kinsella
  • 3Gordon
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 10Knowles
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 11Williams
  • 14Comley
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 16Maddox
  • 18McEntee
  • 20Cashman
  • 21Allen
Referee:
Simon Mather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient19143230121845
2Stevenage19124326161040
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow1911172719834
5Bradford199642617933
6Carlisle1988330201032
7Swindon198742419531
8Mansfield199372726130
9Salford198472018228
10Doncaster198472325-228
11Walsall197662317627
12Tranmere197571916326
13Wimbledon197572424026
14Stockport197482422225
15Crewe186751720-325
16Grimsby186662018224
17Sutton United196491725-822
18Newport1954101822-419
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Colchester1935111726-914
23Gillingham19289621-1514
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
