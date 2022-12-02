Doncaster Rovers v Walsall

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45WalsallWalsall
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mitchell
- 2Knoyle
- 6Williams
- 4Anderson
- 3Maxwell
- 10Rowe
- 33Close
- 8Clayton
- 14Biggins
- 18Woltman
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 5Olowu
- 11Taylor
- 13Jones
- 15Long
- 19Seaman
- 21Hurst
- 22Agard
Walsall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Evans
- 2White
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 30Bennett
- 17Earing
- 8Kinsella
- 3Gordon
- 23Hutchinson
- 10Knowles
- 39Johnson
Substitutes
- 11Williams
- 14Comley
- 15James-Taylor
- 16Maddox
- 18McEntee
- 20Cashman
- 21Allen
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.